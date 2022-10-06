Mexican university will address the benefits of medical cannabis

Monterrey (Mexico), 6 Oct. The benefits of medical cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain will be addressed through the first virtual master class offered by the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey and Khiron Life Sciences Corp, a global company in the field.

Through a statement, the educational institution itself, which is the most important private Mexican university in the country, reported that the master class will be held on October 21 and 22.

“Overcoming the fear of prescribing medical cannabis: advances in the management of chronic pain” is the name of this session that represents the fourth educational program developed jointly and with the endorsement of the Algia Center for health education, which has a educational program for chronic pain management and palliative care.

More than two years ago, the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey signed an alliance with Khiron Life Sciences Corp that seeks to provide the medical community with the best online medical cannabis education program in Latin America.

Also ensure that the prescription of medical cannabis is ethical, safe and responsible.

Since 2020, when the alliance was signed, two international medical cannabis courses and an international diploma course have been held, with which more than a thousand health professionals have been trained throughout Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Colombia). .

“There are around 60 million patients who today can begin to have access to this treatment, there are many pathologies where they already have enough evidence and obviously the highest incidence in our region is chronic pain”, shared teacher Rodrigo Durán Silva, VP of Khiron Pharma Latam Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Health professionals will have access to specialized content on the use of medicinal cannabis for the management of chronic pain, addressing both theoretical and practical aspects.

It will also feature doctors of international stature and pioneers in the field of medicinal cannabis Juan Rafael López, Erica Bonilla and Juan Francisco Gálvez, in the practical part and in the theoretical part will be Dr. Andrea Hohmann, from the University of Indiana in the United States, and Matt Brown, of the Royal Marsden Hospital in England.

“The School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, attached to the values ​​of innovation, collaboration, integrity and with the objective of generating quality education, increases the offer of medical education programs in collaboration with Khiron Life Science Corp. through a Masterclass in virtual format”, mentioned Dr. Luis Renee González, director of the Regional Department of Medical Sciences of the Western Region School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The master class will be taught by six experts and will certify 5 academic hours and will include theoretical and practical modules, where clinical cases based on real experiences will be presented. EFE

