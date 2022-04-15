Mexican went viral for ‘destroying’ Manchester United

Midtime Editorial

What a dance! The young Mexican Alex Alcalahad a performance extremely featured with the lower LA Galaxybefore him Man Utdwhich caused the U-17 of the Mexican National Team went viral. The promise of Mexican soccer shared several of his actions on social networks.

Alex Alcala vs Manchester United

The same way, Alex Alcala shared through his Instagram account, a large number of stories from fans who uploaded the actions of the Mexican against the Premier League team to their respective accounts. Alcalá showed his gratitude with the public for their messages of support.

The young jewel of soccer is part of the Mexico U-17 National Team and it has double nationality because he was born in California, USA. He is shaping up to be one of the most outstanding players in the Concacaf in the next years.

Alex Alcalá signed a contract with the academy LA Galaxy in February 2021, although it has a clause that would allow the Mexican striker to emigrate to European soccer with the whole of the Manchester City for freeat the age of 18 if he so desires.

Despite being one meter and 55 centimeters tall, Alex Alcalá looked spectacular against the young Red Devils. Through dribbling, speed and talent He managed to get rid of rivals to generate scoring chances for his team. Finally, the game ended tied at two goals and those of Old Trafford They took the win on penalties.

