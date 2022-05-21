Mexicana supports Johnny Depp outside his trial against Amber Heard; goes viral on TikTok

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard has crossed borders, because because they are international actors, their fans from all over the world are very aware. Some decide to show her support through social networks, however, this Mexican got down to work and traveled to the United States to make her love known to the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘.

On TikTok, the user identified as Julia Morales revealed that he traveled from sound up to the state of Virginia, in the United Statesto be out of the Court and see Johnny Depp go by, who is in the middle of the controversy over the defamation trial against his ex-wife. Like other supporters of the Hollywood star, the woman sat with banners near the venue.

Mexican travels to support Johnny Depp

“I am the happiest woman in the world, I fulfilled my dream of seeing Johnny Depp in person today’s court, 05/16/22 #fairfaxcourthouse #justiciaparajohnnydepp???? #virginia sinaloa in the house, I love you I love you !!! “, she placed in the description of one of her videos, in which she showed that she met the protagonist of ‘Charlie and the chocolate factory ‘.

The long wait paid off, because despite being under the sun for many hours and then facing the rain, managed to see how the actor arrived at the Court of Virginia in his truck. To his luck, Depp, 58, is used to greeting his fans that are outside the enclosure, so he lowers his window and when he gets out of the car he waits a moment to thank him for his support.

In addition, the woman was able to express her affection to the actor, since she shouted “I love you” while he greeted and went to the building where he would face his ex-wife again. Amber Heardwho has accused him of being a violent man and committing several physical and psychological attacks against him.

This is how they receive Amber Heard

In another of her videos published on the Chinese platform, Julia showed how fans of the actor who had to leave the tape receive Amber Heard ‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them‘. While many shout some insults at her and boo her, the Mexican only limited herself to saying “old poop”.

“What difference from the arrival and departure of Johnny, nobody wants her, everyone booed her and yelled at her, for example, I yelled at her, old shit, every chance I had! Hahahahaha (sic),” he placed in the description of the clip.

