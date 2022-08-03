Mexicans burst US prisons for drug trafficking and migration

The May 5 festivities and television in Spanish are increasingly recurrent in North American prisons. And it is that in the last three years there has been a increase in Mexicans imprisoned in that country. His crimes: hard drug trafficking and immigration crimes.

A review of MILLENNIUM of the reports of the United States Sentencing Commissionan independent agency created by Congress, reveals that the 70.5 of the imprisoned foreigners in federal prisons of that country are Mexicans, which represents a tax expense for North American citizens.

There are currently 13,480 Mexicans in prison, mostly in the prisons of Texas, Arizona and Californiaa circumstance that shows that the crimes were committed mainly on the border between Mexico and the United States.

The offenses for which they are in a prison in that country are for cases of migration, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering or illegal possession of firearms.

This is why the government of USA He even signed a binational treaty to save the "unnecessary costs" generated by Mexican prisoners, which are increasing every day. Three years ago the invigoration of this agreement began to be noted.







Mexicans have been arrested or extradited to the US

Between 2019 and 2020, the office of Border Protection and Customs (ICE) reported that he had transferred 100 Mexicans from a US prison. At least 59 of them were serving sentences for drug-related crimes.

Although prisons in the United States have lower rates of overcrowding, drug traffickers such as Vicente Zambada Niebla, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Loeraamong others, have denounced how terrible “solitary confinement” is.

destroy kingpins

That day he appeared at Court he was destroyed: he had taken on a green skin tone, lost his black hair and was bald, as if he were sick. Gone are the days of jackets, faded pants, polished boots. Vicente Zambada Nieblathe son of the founder of the Sinaloa cartel, Ismael The May Zambada, begged for mercy.

Zambada is the drug trafficker who has spent the most years behind bars without a sentence, which meant that he was confined and confined in a tiny cell, without contact with the prison population, and the fact is that the authorities even They assured that if he did, Mexican drug traffickers could assassinate him in prison. He spent nine years in limbo, waiting for the United States to decide his fate for having trafficked tons of drugs for years.







Vicente Zambada Niebla

was detained in an Illinois detention center, in a four by six meter cell and, according to petitions he has filed for years in court, he was not even given clothing to withstand the low winter temperatures in Chicago. He was also prohibited from receiving calls and seeing his family, which according to him “caused psychological damage.”

Own Zambada denounced that the conditions to which he was subjected for almost a decade were the product of a revenge by the United States for publicly revealing that on the day of his arrest, in 2010, he had agreed with the DEA to become an informant in exchange for immunity.







Deovaldo 'G' is an alleged member of the criminal organization "Patrón Sánchez".

The severe conditions and the strictness of the prison system in the United States have even doubled drug traffickers as Joaquin El Chapo Guzmanwho has repeatedly denounced that he lives in prison in “cruel and inhumane” conditions.

Held in the maximum security federal prison of florencein Colorado, assures that he is confined, that his lack of English does not even allow him to communicate with the guards in his cell.

The drug dealer’s lawyer Mariel Colonsaid to MILLENNIUM who spends his days in a two by three meter cell and is only allowed to sunbathe two hours a week.

“They don’t take him out into the open air, they don’t take him out for a single day, we’ve had a lot of problems because they don’t treat him medically if he gets sick. Requests ignore them. He can’t have two calls of at least 15 minutes, he can’t talk to his partner. The government claims that they need to have him under those restrictions because he can pass some message, ”he pointed out.

Basic rights such as access to water, treating a toothache, having a call with your partner, are systematically raped inside the prison known as “El Alcatraz de las Rockosas”, the highest security prison in the country.







Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.

the worst nightmare

The number of nationals in US prisons It has had an increase for three years. Official reports show that, in 2019, 68.2 percent of the imprisoned foreigners were Mexican. For 2020 it was placed at 69.7 percent and in 2021 it rose to 70.5 percent.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons It also reveals that Hondurans represent 7.2 percent of the prison population of foreign origin, followed by citizens of Guatemala (5.5 percent), El Salvador (3.6 percent), and the Dominican Republic (2.7 percent).

At the end of 2020, ICE reported that during 2019 they had been sent to Mexico to continue fighting their sentence 41 inmates, while in 2020 they moved to 59. Figures for 2021 are not yet available.







García Luna was arrested for alleged relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel

“The transfer of these inmates, who will complete their drug sentences in their home country, demonstrates the strong cooperation between the United States and Mexico. ICE is carrying out its mission by removing convicted criminal aliens from the country while saving taxpayer money by removing these individuals from our prison system,” they said in a press release.

The prison in USA It has become a real nightmare for drug traffickers. The recently captured Rafael Caro Quintero had an interview with the journalist Anabel Hernández. During the conversation he said that his worst nightmare was being taken to a prison in that country. Today he is waiting in Almoloya for his extradition to be approved.







