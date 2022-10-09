Mexicans Jacobo Lieberman and Karla Castañeda, invited to the Hollywood Academy

This Tuesday the hollywood academy announced the new members. Among them are the Mexicans. Karla Castaneda Y James Liebermanthe first a renowned animation filmmaker thanks to her work in stop motion in short films such as Jacinta (2008) and The Ferris Wheel (2012); the second a multi-award winning composer, including four Ariel for Best Soundtrack for films ranging from desert inside (2009) to sound (2020).

Next to them stand out names like Latinas Ariana DeBose Y Anya Taylor-Joywho were also invited this Tuesday to be part of the Hollywood Academy, the institution that annually votes for Oscaralong with 397 people from 53 countries.

Among the list of personalities who have received the invitation to join the ranks of the institution, 44% are women, 37% identify with minority groups and 50% are professionals from outside the United States, the institution highlighted in a statement .

However, joining the Academy is not automatic, since professionals (including directors, actors, producers and technicians) will have to accept the call of their corresponding guild.

Composer Jacob Lieberman. SPECIAL

Among Latinos, in addition to DeBose, of Puerto Rican origin and winner of an Oscar for West Side Story; and Anya Taylor-Joy, who has Argentine nationality, are also listed robin de jesusof Puerto Rican origin; Olga Meredizborn in Cuba, and Marco Rodriguez.

Likewise, Spaniards may enter Alberto Mielgo Y Leo SanchezOscar winners for best animated short for The Windshield Wiper; the Chilean Hugo Covarrubiascandidate for the same award for Beast and the Colombian producer Cristina Gallego (summer birds).

The Spanish filmmaker Mariano Barroso, current president of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, also appears in the list of people who will be able to vote in the next Oscars.

Among the popular Hollywood names invited by the Academy are Troy Kotsurnew winner of the statuette for best supporting actor for coda and the French Vincent Lindonprotagonist of the controversial Titan.





read also

EFE/Javier Romualdo in Los Angeles







billie eilish And his brother Finneas They may also join the music department of the institution.

With the new income, the Hollywood Academy will be close to 10,000 members.

In January 2016, the institution announced a series of changes with the aim of doubling the number of women and people of diverse origins among its ranks, in order to placate criticism for the lack of diversity in the Oscar voting.

Peter Pascal, Alice Braga, Ricardo Darin, Javier Camara, Daniela Vega, carmen maura, Carlos Barden, Natalia Molina Y rosy depalma are some of the professionals who have entered the Academy in recent years.

chronicle scenario

Read more about cinema





Agencies









Montserrat RM









JONATHAN ESLUI



