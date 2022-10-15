“Mexicans make movies where we want and in the language in which we want”

Klar (Fernando Sarfatti), a university professor in Paris who suffers from heart failure, after collapsing during a class and keeping the rest recommended by the doctor, Klar inadvertently pays close attention to his arrhythmia, which leads him to discover that the His heartbeats are a mysterious numerical code, resulting in the coordinates of a place in Sicily, so he undertakes a journey to that region to discover the background of the meaning of that place. Without imagining that he will live a frontal confrontation with his past.

The past is the premise of Arrhythmiaa film by the Mexican director Gibran Bazan that was born thanks to a personal question derived from ignoring the small messages that everyday life can give us. The film was presented in 2019 with a great world premiere during the Taormina Film Festival in which they were present Nicole Kidman Y Oliver Stone.





The story revolves around Karl, played by the prominent Mexican film and television actor, Fernando Sarfatti (Collateral damage, the house of flowers), a university professor at the Sorbonne, in Paris, who suffers from cardiac arrhythmia and who, after experiencing a crisis, discovers that his heartbeat marks a mysterious numerical code, the coordinates of a distant place where there is a tower next to Sea. Karl will undertake a trip to Sicily to decipher the mystery and there, without knowing it, he will come face to face with his past.

“It really is a script that came to me after the birth of my daughter Clariss. When you have a son, it’s like a certain energy, but when you have a daughter, it’s a totally different universe. then many questions arose from there as a little father as the idea advanced in my mind, part of the story emerged because in the end it is a story of filial love of a father’s love for a daughter, “he said Bazan in interview with Scenario Chronicle.

the story is about a professor who discovers that his heartbeat marks a mysterious numerical code Courtesy

“ Later there were flashes of putting a little dramatic elements so that something interesting could happen so that’s where I started to write something about the story and it was a whole process and it was happening. At first I had another location, but after finding images of a lighthouse in Sicily, even more inspiration came to me, that added to meeting the right people resulted in the great work that we presented”, he added.

Valentina Buzzurro, Brigitte Beltran, Yollotl Manzur, Diego Bazán, Elba Mendoza, Salvatore Nocera Barocco, Zai Villegasin addition to Patrizia and Raffaele Schivo, are also part of the bicultural cast. In the sound and visual elements of the film participated Jocelyn Arellano in design and costume art, Ingmar Montes in photography and the Mexican musician and composer Fernando Mesa on the soundtrack.

‘Arritmia’ was shot in some of the most emblematic locations in Europe Courtesy

PRODUCTION OF MEXICO IN EUROPE

“Just like Chavela Vargas when she says that ‘Mexicans are born wherever we want,’ well…. he he Mexicans make movies where we want and in the language in which we want, thanks to globalization there are no longer any cultural barriers then why not make the film in the language of its original region but created and worked on by a Mexican team”, highlighted the director.

Arrhythmia was shot in some of the most emblematic locations in Europe, such as the Valley of the Temples, the Scala dei turchi ad Agrigento, the Piazza del Duomo in Ortigia, Syracuse (where filmmakers of the stature of Giuseppe Tortore in his movie Malene in 2000).

“ We were between Italy and France for a month and a half and we found incredible locations, the most difficult thing was to say the angle that we would use because everything was wonderful , they even opened up places to us that many of the renowned European directors have not had access to (…) Already during the shoot, everything flowed perfectly, the language barrier disappeared and technicians and actors understood each other perfectly. Everything was lent, time, place, people to achieve this production”, he highlighted.

The film was achieved thanks to the support of Italian agencies and private institutions. Courtesy

NOBODY IS A PROPHET IN THEIR OWN LAND

In August 2018, by means of a letter, Mexican film producers denounced the lack of authorized payments by the Federal Government in support of their projects. Thanks to the elimination of trusts started in 2020, there are currently debts of more than 85 million pesos for more than 50 film projects.

Specifically in this production, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) denied support to Gibran Bazan for considering that the film “ was not culturally relevant ”, in the words of the filmmaker. The film was achieved thanks to the support of Italian agencies and private institutions.

“ The first co-production in history between Mexico and Italy is not relevant, but that same year they supported two films by Omar Chaparro , there you realize these strange things in our country and it’s a shame; 70% of the resources of IMCINE they go to the internal bureaucracy and the remaining 30%, to support some projects, but even so there are delays most of the people who are there do not know about cinema, it is unfortunate that cinematography innovation in the country, especially with a view to future, be completely detained in Mexico,” he said.

‘Arritmia’ will premiere at the Cineteca Nacional and thirteen cities in the country within the cultural circuit. Courtesy

INSPIRE AND THE CULTURAL CIRCUIT

the premiere of Arrhythmia in Mexican theaters it is scheduled for this October 14 at the Cineteca Nacional and thirteen cities in the country within the cultural circuit. “I want people to notice how well done the work of some Mexicans who went to Italy are inspired in some way and notice that in Mexico they do great things not only inside but outside of it, that there is a lot of talent and hardworking people who Mexicans have no barriers we can go anywhere to tell stories ”, he concluded.

