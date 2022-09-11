Mexicans speak with Disney in Spanish

Anaheim, California.— The second day of the D23 Expo was filled with emotions thanks to the presence of the Mexicans Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal and Tenoch Huerta, who were received with the cry of “Viva México!”

“Thank you very much to all the Latin band that is here. I am very excited”, stated García Bernal before an audience of more than 7,000 people who gathered in the arena of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Bernal stars in the Marvel Studios miniseries Werewolf by night, set to premiere in October. He personifies Juan Santiago Gómez, a werewolf of Mexican and Romanian blood who lives in a mansion full of creatures of terror.

In turn, Luna was applauded alongside Adria Arjona, with whom he works together as precursors of the Rebel Alliance in the Star Wars universe, in the Andor series, which premieres on September 21 also on Disney +.

“I want to give a quick message in Spanish,” Luna asked Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who called them to the stage. “I want to share that our characters in Andor, in its version dubbed into Spanish, will have our voices.”

The protagonist of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), who also serves as executive producer on Andor, shared: “It has been a wonderful journey, in Andor I was able to get involved from day one. This series is like a giant movie that is going to be divided into 12 episodes. There is no better way to get to record, because I know every decision behind it.”

At the panel for Black Panther: Wacanda forever, a film that will premiere on November 11, a complete scene was shown. The story focuses on the reign of T’challa’s mother, Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett.

In addition to the actress, the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta was present, who personifies Namor, leader of a society that lives in Talocan, for which he had to learn Mayan.

“It was like visiting a new country, in this case, a new industry for me. I received a very warm hug, with a lot of love and a desire to make the best possible film, with total respect for cultures and what they mean to people,” Huerta explained, letting out a “thank you” in Spanish.

Ford bids emotional farewell to Indiana

Harrison Ford, an actor from Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was excited to the point of breaking his voice in front of the fans who received him with a standing ovation. The actor, with a reputation for seriousness, allowed himself to experience the emotion of a possible goodbye to the action franchise that he started in 1981, with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“Indiana Jones has always been about mystery and adventure but also about heart. And this time we have a very human story, as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” the actor said through tears.

“I am delighted to be here again. Maybe because…”, Ford was interrupted to swallow while the public shouted “no!”, at the idea of ​​saying goodbye. He, smiling, emphasized: “This is the last one! I will not fall for you again. Thank you very much!”.

The fifth and final installment of Indiana Jones anticipates its theatrical release on June 30, 2023.

What’s New in Marvel

In the words of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film scheduled for February 2023, will be the beginning of the fourth phase of the Avengers universe.

Actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly announced that the third film about the tiny insect superheroes will be the most epic of them all.

Marvel also showed off the poster for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie and indicated that Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Inman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Harris), will be the protagonists of The Marvels, for July 28, 2023, which showed a short of their first previews.

Cameron shows off Avatar 2

James Cameron turned the stage of the D23 Expo into a 3D movie theater, in which glasses were distributed among the attendees so that they could see 12 minutes of his next film, Avatar: The Path of Water, which gives continuity to the film from 2009.

The also director of films such as Aliens and Titanic, communicated via satellite, to accompany part of his cast, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang. The film will hit theaters on December 14.