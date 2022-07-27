Mexicans who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a Mexican flavor

The rumor that Tenoch Huerta would play the character namor in the movie sequel Black Panthertitled Wakanda Forever It caused a great impact both in the artistic community and among Mexican moviegoers. While some applauded the accolade that this fact represented for the career of the 41-year-old Mexican actor, others criticized the fact that the character was “tropicalized” as a politically correct measure of inclusion. The confirmation of the actor in said role generated a new debate on social networks that is only contributing to the fact that the film receives a huge amount of free publicity, prior to its premiere on November 11.

Tenoch Huerta will be Namor in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Mabel Chainwho featured in the film The dance of the 41 with Alfonso Herrera and Emiliano Zurita In the role of Beloved Diazwill also participate in Wakanda Forever with the character of Namoraa cousin of namor that she is the daughter of an Atlantean and a human, and that in her first appearance in Marvel Comics she was depicted as a blonde woman.

Mabel Chain

Another Mexican actor, Joshua Maychiwho is originally from Campeche and has Mayan descent, will give life to the character of Attumaa villain and antagonist of namor in the comics. Josué participated in the Prime Video series, Malincheand we will see it next to Yalitza Aparicio in the movie Presencias from the director louis mandoki.