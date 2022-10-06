News

Mexico: a mayor and 19 more people are killed in a double shooting in the state of Guerrero

The party to which Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda belonged has condemned his “cowardly” murder.

The municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan, in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico, was assassinated this Wednesday during a double shooting.

Along with Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Juan Mendoza Acosta, former municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan and father of Conrado Mendoza, several police officers and municipal officials and workers were also murdered.

Although at first it was believed that there were 18 victims, later it was learned that there were 20 deceased, according to the Mexican Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía, with information from the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office.

San Miguel Totolapan is located in the heart of a region known as hot landa violent region of western Mexico controlled by drug cartels.

