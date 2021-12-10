Mexico, a truck with two hundred migrants crammed on board overturns: at least 53 dead and 58 injured. They were trying to reach the US border

I am at least 53 the dead in an accident involving a truck that had crammed on board over two hundred migrants, which occurred on Thursday in the State of Chiapas, in Southern Mexico. The victims were on board the vehicle’s trailer, which overturned and crashed into the pylons of a bridge: others 58 people they remained wounds, three of them seriously. Almost all of them came from Central America, especially from Guatemala, and they were trying to reach the States United. According to early reconstructions, it appears the truck driver has lost control for speeding and then both fled after the accident. Rescuers needed to get the survivors out of the pile of bodies.

According to theAssociated Press, the migrants who escaped death said they paid between 2,500 and 3,000 dollars to reach the state of Puebla, in central Mexico. There they would rely on another network of traffickers to reach the US border. The Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he expressed his own on Twitter condolences for the accident, while the governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandon, expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, promised prompt assistance to the wounded and an inquiry to establish responsibilities of the accident. This is the worst massacre of migrants in Mexico since 2010, when 72 were massacred by the Los Zetas cartel in the state of Tamaulipas.