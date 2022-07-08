Mexico adds 32 thousand cases of COVID, 150 thousand in the first week of July

Mexico added another 32,295 cases of COVID-19 this Thursday, another maximum so far in what is already considered the fifth wave of infections in the country, according to numbers from the federal Ministry of Health.

In addition, with this figure, 150 thousand 617 cases accumulate in the first seven days of July.

After two years with four months of pandemic, the number of accumulated cases stands at 6 million 185 thousand 219.

Meanwhile, the total number of deceased people is 325,976, after another 48 deaths were recorded this Thursday.

The federal health authorities affirm that, despite the current rebound, the situation should not cause concern because the number of serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths does not grow at the same level as in previous waves.

They argue that this is due to the protection generated by vaccination, which to date has already covered a high percentage of the adult population and these days is covering children from five to 11 years old.

At the international level, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges countries not to lower their guard against the pandemic.

