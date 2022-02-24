Mexico adds 449 deaths and 18,671 new cases of Covid-19

EFE- Mexico registered this Wednesday 449 new deaths and 18,671 infections by Covid-19, bringing the total to 5 million 455,237 cases and accumulating 316,941 deaths in total, reported the Ministry of Health.

With these data, Mexico is the sixteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December.

The health authorities recognize that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 460,000 deaths and they estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,729,167 infections.

Of the confirmed infections, there are 60,990 active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for about 1.1% of the total.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 23% and that of intensive care at 17%, with a downward trend.

Read: They agree to commercialize Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 in Mexico

As of Monday, half of the 32 states passed a green traffic light due to low epidemic risk, while the other 16 are yellow, due to medium risk.

The person in charge of the pandemic in the country, Hugo López-Gatell, affirmed this Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico has already been four weeks with “reductions in epidemic intensity” and “very substantial” advances in vaccination coverage.

“The news has been very positive. For a consecutive month with reductions in the epidemic intensity and with very substantial advances in vaccination coverage, particularly reinforcements, where we are having a great speed of application, ”said López-Gatell during the daily conference from the National Palace.

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program more than 179.27 million doses have been administered, adding 633,275 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico states that it is the ninth country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of the 126 million inhabitants, just over 85 million Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with which 90% of the population aged 18 and over has received at least one application.

Meanwhile, 78.8 million have completed their vaccination schedule.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information