Mexico adds 919 infections and 15 new deaths from Covid-19 in one day

EFE.- Mexico reported this Sunday 15 new deaths and 919 infections by Covid-19, with which totals 5,650,896 cases and accumulates 322,750 deaths in totalreported the Ministry of Health.

With these data, Mexico is the twentieth country in the world in number of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December.

The health authorities recognize that, based on death certificates, the country may be close to 460,000 deaths and They estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,929,105 infections.

Of the confirmed infections, there are 9,957 active caseswho have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.2% of the total.

In addition, since the start of the pandemic, 4,948,911 people have recovered.

The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 6% and that of intensive care at 4%, with a decrease of one percentage point in both cases compared to Saturday.

Vaccination plan

The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program more than 190.33 million dosesadding 140,663 during the last day.

The Government of Mexico affirms that it is the tenth country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers.

Of the 126 million inhabitants, 85.57 million Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with which 90% of the population aged 18 and over has received at least one application.

Meanwhile, 79.68 million people have completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the end of December 2020, 224.35 million doses of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines from the United States have arrived in Mexico; the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac.

