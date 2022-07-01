Mexico adds for the first time 23 thousand daily cases of COVID in fifth wave

The Ministry of Health detected 23,148 recent cases of COVID-19, the highest daily figure during the fifth wave of infections.

According to the daily technical report, in Mexico 6 million 10 thousand 65 people have become ill from the virus, however it is estimated that 132 thousand 594 are active cases due to presenting signs and symptoms in recent days.

In addition, the agency confirmed 31 more deaths from COVID, for which there are at least 325,669 deaths recognized by the authorities.

Until now, the incidence rate is 97.5 per 100 thousand inhabitants, with Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Yucatán, Colima, Nuevo León, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Nayarit having the highest incidence.

