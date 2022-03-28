Mexico and Martino receive terrible news from Concacaf

Mexico is second in the standings with 22 points behind Canada.



March 26, 2022 9:15 p.m.

After their draw against the United States team at the legendary Azteca Stadium, those led by Gerardo Tata Martino will have to face their counterpart from Honduras in the penultimate match of the final octagonal match.

Without the presence of the Argentine coach due to a health problem, El Tri is already in Honduras, where next Sunday he will face “H” in search of a direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The tricolor team arrived at their concentration hotel around 8:00 pm, local time, and they went straight to dinner in a private room, where everything was already prepared.

According to the estimates of the itinerary, the Mexican squad plans to train in the gym of the same hotel where they are concentrated and in the afternoon they will be reconnoitering the field of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

Although the duel will be behind closed doors, some fans traveled from different parts of the Mexican Republic to encourage the tricolors.

“We’re going to the World Cup, we’re going to the World Cup”, “Whoever does not jump does not go to Qatar, does not go to Qatar”they shouted as they lowered each one of the selected ones from the truck that transported the Tricolor.

Players like Guillermo Ochoa, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Raúl Jiménez were the most cheered.

In the middle of the concentration, the ideal 11 of the Concacaf day was announced, where only two Mexicans appear. Guillermo Ochoa y Montes.