Mexico and Russia are already on the list







Photo: Jose Luis Melgarejo | mexsport

Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the FIFA and UEFA they decided to exclude the Russian section and their clubs from their competitions, thus losing their chance to fight for a ticket to Qatar 2022.

It may interest you: World sport turned its back on Russia because of the war: the count so far

However, it is not the first time that FIFA punishes a selection or federation; even among those sanctioned is the Mexican team.

El Tri was left out of the Italy World Cup 1990 for the famous case of ‘The cachirules‘; the cheating of the Mexican team also cost them participation in the Seoul Olympics 1988.

The selection of Yugoslavia It was excluded from the 1992 European Championship and the 1994 United States World Cup due to a war conflict in which it was involved.

During the apartheida system of racial segregation that was established in South Africa in 1948, through laws that stripped the majority black population of multiple rights, the African Football Confederation decided to expel South Africa.

Equatorial Guinea will not be able to participate in the tie for the 2026 World Cup due to a debt of more than two million euros; In order to fight for a ticket to the World Cup that Mexico, the United States and Canada will share, they will have to settle their debt.

RECEIVES THE BEST SPORTS NEWS IN YOUR MAIL, SUBSCRIBE HERE

Facing the World Cup in England 1966 African Football Confederation self-excluded from the tournament because they had requested a better place in the classification, when their request was denied, none of their 15 teams participated in the World Cup.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊listen to our podcastsyou🔊