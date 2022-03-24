Mexico and the countries that could secure a ticket to Qatar 2022

The ball will travel to different parts of the world and this Thursday they could join six more guests to World Cup Qatar 2022which until now is missing from the Last FIFA Date and Reclassificationshas so far 17 countries with insured ticket to the highest fair of international football.

CONCACAF

two of those Tickets could drop today in Concacaf. And it is that Canada, United States or Mexicocould secure their qualification for the World Cup, with the Canadian team having the most chances, after leading the Octagonal with 25 points.

maple leaf painting he just needs to beat Costa Rica to confirm his return to a World Cup, after 40 years. In the event of a draw or even a loss to the Ticos, he would have to appeal for Panama not to beat Honduras to confirm himself as one of the 32 invitees.

Mexico and the United States need the same thing: to win their duel tonight at the Azteca Stadium and that Panama and Costa Rica lose or tie their respective matches.

CONMEBOL

On South America could drop another two passes to Qatar. Ecuador and Uruguay They could end the tension and complete the four classified directly by Conmebol. It should be noted that Brazil and Argentina already have their ticket.

The Ecuadorians need to win their visit to Paraguay, a team that is already out of chance, to ensure their place. In case of losing or drawing, they would have to wait for Uruguay to defeat Peru. The charrúas need the three points against those led by Tigre Gareca and that Chile does not win in its visit to Brazil, something that seems viable.

Given this panorama, the teams from Peru, Chile and Colombia who will be fighting for fifth place of the general table and the pass to the reclassification to be played in June against a team from the Oceania Football Confederation.

​AFC ASIA

In the Asian Football Confederation (AFC for its acronym in English), Qatar, for being the host, Iran and South Korea are already classified, and today they joined Saudi Arabia and Japan. The second teams only had to beat australia for the two teams to tie the ticket to the World Cup.

UEFA EUROPE

In Europe there will be no tickets in dispute on this daysince the games of the three Semifinals of the UEFA Qualifying Second Round, where six nations will face each other. It should be remembered that Poland, which would face Russia, qualified directly after the Russian team was disqualified due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Route A Wales-Austria and Scotland-Ukraine

Route B Sweden-Czech Republic and Poland (Qualified)-Russia (DISQUALIFIED)

Route C Portugal-Turkey and North Macedonia-Italy

The winners of these keys will meet in a final and the winners of that game will be the three that complement the European participants in the next World Cup.

CAF AFRICA

In the African Football Confederation (CAF), will begin the third and final round for the five tickets to Qatar 2022. This Friday, March 25, the Ida duels of the five keys between 10 countries. The winners will be invited to the World Cup that begins on November 21 and ends on December 18.

THE 15 NATIONS CLASSIFIED SO FAR