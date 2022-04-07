Mexico and the United States do not believe it: Chicharito hits Tata Martino in front of everyone

Without a place in the Mexican National Team, Chicharito Hernández continues to make people talk and makes Gerardo Martino sweat more and more. Will he be able to play the World Cup in November?

After a hard road, the Mexican National Team secured its place in the next World Cup in Qatar that will take place at the end of the year, where in the group stage it will have to face Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

From now on, a long journey will begin until the World Cup debut and that is why Gerardo Martino will have to define who will be the players who will be present at the great tournament.

One of the names most demanded by fans to be part of the final list -it is not yet known if they will be 23 or 26- is that of Javier Hernández, who was deleted by the DT due to their differences.

Tired of not having a place in the Tri, Chicharito usually sends constant messages on his social networks to try to convince the coach, but none of them have an effect and he is more and more outside than inside.

On Sunday, the striker got fed up and ended up hitting Tata in front of everyone in a symbolic way, scoring a brace with the Los Angeles Galaxy for a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers.

In five months, the one that emerged in Chivas will have the difficult task of reversing the coach’s position. Will he be able to earn a place on the payroll?