Mexico and the Vatican Commit to Promoting the Most Important Indigenous Medicine Codex – ZENIT

(ZENIT News / Mexico City, 04.27.2022).- Within the framework of the event “Open secularism and religious freedom, a contemporary vision” held in Mexico City to commemorate the XXX Anniversary of the Restoration of Diplomatic Relations between the Mexican State and the Holy See, the Archbishop of León, Alfonso Cortés Contreras, and the director of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Germán Enrique Fajardo Dolci, signed a letter of intent to promote the efforts made around the Cruz-Badiano Codex , a document of great historical value for Mesoamerican medicine and herbal medicine.

The signing of the Letter of Intent of the Cruz-Badiano Codex between the Educational Pastoral and Cultural Dimension of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate and the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM was witnessed by the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin , and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.

Held at the headquarters of the Palace of the School of Medicine, today the Museum of Mexican Medicine, Dr. Fajardo Dolci recalled the history of this site: “Today in this site there is light, there is education, there is art, culture, science and we have young, future doctors committed to society, with the values ​​and principles that identify us as university students”.

And he added: “The codex that summons us today, written in the Colegio de la Santa Cruz by Martín de la Cruz and translated from Latin by Juan Badiano, represents one of the oldest sources of Mesoamerican medicine, contains unique original illustrations and texts in its kind, not only for medicine, but also for botany. It is an invaluable document for humanity.”

The codex was part of the collection of Cardinal Barbieri who, when he died, left it in the custody of the Vatican Library; finally, 30 years ago, with the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the Holy See, Pope John Paul II returned it to the Mexican people and today it is protected in the National Library of Anthropology.

“With a new edition of the National University with the participation of the Vatican, without a doubt it will enrich this invaluable text and help to understand our history, traditions, contributions to medicine and universal science,” said Dr. Fajardo.

The Cruz-Badiano Codex is an example of collaboration between faith, science and civil authorities in the international order. The Letter of Intent signed this day has the purpose of recovering and disseminating it and promoting the efforts made.

This codex is considered the oldest medical text written in America, it shows the work of indigenous people in medical matters, all based on the observation and use of natural elements.

The manuscript explains medical healing methods based on the use of indigenous herbal medicine known until the first half of the 16th century. The document contains pictorial representations of the plants accompanied by their Latin name and the way in which they had to be used.

It is integrated into 13 chapters where it can be found that many of the remedies had plant, animal and mineral elements. Cures could be found for the head such as dandruff remedies, eyes, teeth, nose, and cleansing of the blood.

Its original name is Libellus de Medicinalibus Indorum Herbis, it was made at the request of Don Francisco de Mendoza, son of the viceroy of New Spain, for King Carlos V as a gift.