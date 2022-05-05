Mexico and the White House fight back over Texas blockades

In retaliation for having blocked transportation for six days, the governments of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden decided to redirect part of the land traffic between the two countries to New Mexicowhere the new Las Cruces port of entry will be expanded, outside the territory governed by Greg Abbott.

The decision, which will take several months to implement, was made yesterday after the meeting between Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the Secretary of Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and is added to another project that is already analyzing the Ministry of Economy to move a railway that will connect the Pacific with USAfrom El Paso to Las Cruces, also in New Mexico, under the logic of “stop putting all your eggs” in the Texas basket.

“I think that we are no longer going to use Texas, we are going to seek to connect it to New Mexico because we cannot leave all our eggs in one basket and be hostage to those who want to use trade as a political measure,” Tatiana Clouthier said last week. , head of Economy.

Diplomatic authorities confirmed to MILLENNIUM that the final decision to expand the new crossing in New Mexico was made after concluding that Mexico cannot trust Texas as a trading partner, after Governor Abbott order “secondary inspections” of all land transport from south to north, an act qualified by the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard of “extortion” to the Mexican border states.

New markets

According to calculations by the Ministry of Finance and the National Customs Agency, the New Mexico port of entry will be the third most important on the border and will cost 700 million pesos, while the railway whose modification is under study in the Ministry of Economy It will seek to connect Sinaloa and the Bajío with US routes, feeding markets in that country.

The port of entry will have an import recognition building, a second recognition platform and a gamma ray equipment for vehicles.

Undersecretary for North America, Robert Velascoassured that the new infrastructure in New Mexico “will allow us to develop alternatives to the commercial traffic that currently passes through Texas.”

The decision comes after the governor Greg Abbott a few weeks ago imposed strict checks on trucks at various crossings with the aim of pressuring Mexican authorities to stop illegal migration.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized that Mexico be used as a “piñata” by certain US politicians at election time, like this year, since USA hold mid-term legislative elections; in addition, several states, including Texas, will also vote for governor.

According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security, Ebrard also dealt with Mayorkas the preparations for the end of the sanitary measure of immediate expulsion of migrants that former President Donald Trump launched at the beginning of the pandemic and that may lead to a greater flow of migrants to USA.

Strengthen the UN

Ebrard is found in USA from Monday, May 2 for preparations for the Summit of the Americas, in which the president will participate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He also held a meeting with Anthony BlinkenSecretary of State, in which they shared issues on democracy and prosperity among the Americas. Ebrard He stressed that Mexico and the US will seek to strengthen the United Nations Organization.

Separately, Blinken argued that the relationship USA with Mexico it is “absolutely firm” and deeply connected.

In a message to the media, he indicated that the two governments seek to strengthen the North American economy, in addition to promoting a better bilateral relationship between the two nations.

“We have deep connections as countries and we have shared agendas, such as these issues around the world, working together to have the best deals, the challenges of migration (…) the relationship with Mexico is absolutely firm,” he said. Blinken.

