Mexico, anti-corruption journalist murdered. He is the sixth since the beginning of the year- Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

Heber Lopez Vazquez was surprised by two killers as he entered his house in the state of Oaxaca. The police arrested them right away. But more than a hundred journalists have died in Mexico since 2000

Heber Lopez Vazquez, journalist, killed in Mexico. Sixth media representative assassinated since the beginning of the year. A shooting range against brave men and women. The reporter was surprised by two killers as he was about to enter his home in Salina Cruz, state of Oaxaca. The hit men, who arrived with a white pickup truck, opened fire and then fled. But, according to the authorities, they would have been caught shortly after by the police intervened quickly. Vazquez worked for NCP Noticias e he dealt with corruption cases, a risky subject for those who want to seek truth, for those who ask questions. It is possible that his inquiries prompted someone to order her elimination.

A tragic fate reserved for other Mexican colleagues of the victim. Cold data signals that since 2000 over 100 journalists have been murdered in the country, one of the riskiest in the world for this profession. The last fallen, besides Vazquez, are Marcos Islas, Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martinez in Tijuana, Roberto Toledo in Zitacuaro, Jo Gamboa in Veracruz. There are many motives. There revenge for an articlethe punishment ordered by a corrupt politician, the pressure of disgruntled criminal organizations for news or decided to impose their “truths” (lies). Of course, there are also personal events that do not change the general picture: a gigantic death camp, where one is targeted or made to disappear. In Mexico in 2021, 33,308 homicides were recorded – and not necessarily that the number is accurate -, a frightening toll that underlines not only the bloodshed but also the authorities’ inability to face the emergency. At the base is impunity. Not infrequently the accused of the crimes are only pawns, the real culprits and the principals remain free.