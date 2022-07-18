Mexico arrests historic drug trafficker Caro Quintero

The historical drug dealer Mexican Raphael Caro Quinteroamong the ten most wanted by the United States, accused of the death of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, was captured in Mexico, the Navy reported this Friday.

Caro Quintero69 years old and one of the leaders of the extinct Guadalajara cartel, was arrested by marines in the town of Choix, in the state of Sinaloa, in the northwest of the country, the agency said in a statement.

The Navy added that the capo was detained for extradition purposes. The attorney general’s office said in a statement that Caro Quintero He will be transferred to the Altiplano Prison, in the central state of Mexico, to later have his hearing before the judge.

The reward for drug dealer amounts to 20 million dollars. It is the highest that the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) offers for a Mexican criminal, surpassing active capos such as Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (10 million).

The capo had been captured in 1985 for ordering the murder of Camarena and sentenced to 40 years in prison, which he was serving in a Mexican prison, but was released in August 2013 on a legal technicality.

After his release, the United States government demanded his capture for extradition purposes, on charges of kidnapping and murder of a federal agent, violent crimes, possession and distribution of cocaine and marijuana, among others.

This Friday, the Department of Justice of that country welcomed the arrest.

“Today’s arrest is the culmination of the work of the DEA and its Mexican partners to bring to Caro Quintero brought to justice for their crimes,” the department said in a statement.

“We will seek his immediate extradition so that he can be tried for these crimes in the same justice system that Agent Camarena died defending,” he added.

CAMARENA CASE

In 1984, Mexican authorities seized a 2,500-acre marijuana plantation belonging to Caro Quintero.

The Guadalajara cartel blamed Camarena for the seizure, according to the US Justice Department.

A year later, Camarena was tortured and killed after spending four years infiltrating the cartel.

In an interview granted to the weekly Proceso in 2016, while he was a fugitive, Caro Quintero He denied ordering the Camarena murder.

“I had never talked about this case, it is the first time (…). I did not kidnap him, I did not torture him and I did not kill him,” he said.

At that time, the capo also said that after several years in drug trafficking he just wanted to “live in peace”: “The only thing I’m looking for is peace and I apologize to Mexican society for the mistakes I made.”

Caro Quintero He was born in 1952 in Badiraguato, in the state of Sinaloa, the birthplace of other drug lords such as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is currently serving a life sentence in the United States.

During the 1970s, he founded the Guadalajara Cartel together with capos Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carillo.

Félix Gallardo, 76, has been in prison since 1989, while Ernesto Fonseca, 91, is under house arrest due to his age and health problems.