Mexico begins to relax measures against covid-19

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, this Tuesday at a morning press conference. Mario Guzman (EFE)

Mexico has begun to debate the end of the measures against covid-19. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced this Tuesday that the situation of the coronavirus will no longer be measured by States with the epidemiological traffic light and has said that the use of the face mask, which was never mandatory, “is no longer essential”. The announcement comes amid the discussion about the relaxation of the measures in Mexico City and the different entities. The undersecretary has assured that this is possible thanks to the low figures in hospital occupation, the high vaccination coverage, few daily deaths and few cases detected per day. The numbers, he has said, show that Mexico is going from the epidemic state “to the endemic state of the pandemic”, according to the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The pandemic in Mexico has been at its lowest point for weeks. The vast majority of the population over the age of 18 has already received the coronavirus vaccine and the registry to immunize minors between the ages of 12 and 18 will open on April 28. While the numbers of contagion and deaths are among the lowest points. In the last 24 hours, 140 new positives and five deaths were registered. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going to go away from humanity, just as almost none of the respiratory viruses that have caused epidemics have gone away, including influenza,” explained López-Gatell.

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged governments this Tuesday to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections. According to the agency, it is not known with certainty if the figures are going down, because the countries changed their testing mechanics. “As many countries reduce testing, the WHO is receiving less and less information on transmission and sequencing,” he told a news conference at the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva. “This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution,” he added.

The criteria indicated by the undersecretary this Tuesday to determine if covid-19 is becoming endemic in Mexico are four. Responsiveness is the first. Regarding this, López-Gatell explained that it is high because hospital occupancy is currently 2%. The second is the high vaccination coverage, which reaches 90% in people over 18 years of age. The third is about the average number of deaths detected, which is four per day. The last point is the number of positive cases detected, which maintains an average of 292 daily. “Based on these criteria, although they have yet to be formalized by the WHO, we can identify that in Mexico we are closing the epidemic cycle,” the official assured.

The beginning of the endemic state, according to López-Gatell, includes eliminating “special measures” that were necessary in the face of an epidemic cycle, to go on to “live with the virus in its characteristics.” Among the restrictions that are coming to an end is the epidemiological traffic light, a monitoring system installed at the beginning of the pandemic, which determined, based on covid-19 figures, what situation each state was in to take the corresponding precautions. The health authorities will stop issuing it because they expect that traffic light to turn green in the coming weeks until the arrival of winter, where a rebound in cases is expected.

López-Gatell has also suggested the end of the face mask, a measure that, despite becoming mandatory in private establishments, was never established by the Mexican government. The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, even refused to use it throughout the pandemic. “It is a measure to reduce transmission, it is ineffective to protect oneself. Right now we are in a phase of minimal transmission in Mexico and in the world. What this allows us, regarding the face mask and other measures, is to consider that the extreme need to use it is no longer as noticeable as it was in the very active periods of the pandemic, ”said the undersecretary in the morning conference together with the president .

States, which have always been free to determine their own measures against the coronavirus, have also begun to relax them. As of this Monday, Mexico City eliminated the provision that forced shops, offices, cultural and educational spaces to have a sanitizing mat and measure the temperature of each person who entered, something that is still being done in restaurants, for example, and whose effectiveness is tiny, as the scientific community has recalled. “At such low levels that covid-19 is, it is considered that taking the temperature is not necessary and the only thing that remains is the orientation of the use of face masks and the gel at the entrance of the establishments,” he clarified last weekend. of week the head of Government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum. Gatell has said that guidelines on the use of face masks in closed public and private spaces will be published shortly.

The provisions have begun to relax in many states, where millions of children returned to classrooms in person this Monday, after the Easter break. Jalisco, which has been one of the entities with the greatest restrictions during the pandemic, has announced that the mask is still mandatory there. The governor, Enrique Alfaro, has reported that the state authorities will meet on May 8 to discuss the situation. “The idea of ​​keeping the use of face masks mandatory is to be able to reassess the risk of a regrowth in the coming days. It happened in other parts of the world, we cannot neglect ourselves”, he declared.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country