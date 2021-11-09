Mexico: Bottas-Verstappen, duel for the fastest lap – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Everything matters, especially this year. The 19 points that separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton could have been more if Mercedes hadn’t used Valtteri Bottas as a strategic weapon in Mexico (but also in other events). At Hermanos Rodriguez the disaster of the start compromised the race of the Finn, incapable of going upstream while driving a superior vehicle. So Mercedes tried to limit the damage by calling Bottas to the pits in order to take away a fast lap and an additional point from Verstappen.

As you can see in this video published by the official channel Youtube of Formula 1, Bottas was sent back to the track – from being dubbed – near Verstappen. The Dutch, from now seasoned pilot, in the 67th lap he lifted his foot in the snake, then arriving at a voluntary blocking at the stadium. So it returned ruined for Bottas, who opened up via radio: “It’s slowing me down“. The garage therefore suggested that he split from Verstappen, with the result that the Dutchman also ruined lap 68 (slowing down before the straight) and lap 69 – forcing the Finn to step aside for the blue flags.

In short, by doing so, the championship leader canceled three laps from Bottas in one fell swoop, forcing Mercedes to stop # 77 again, taking care not to make it close to rival cars. Woodman in this way he was able to take advantage of George’s wake Russell to take away the fast lap in Verstappen. Who, informed by the box after the checkered flag, laughed: “Almost…“.