Mexico calls its best men to face Honduras in an octagonal closing

The Argentine Gerardo Martino, coach of Mexico, bet on the good moment in the Spanish League of Jesús Corona, from Sevilla, and Héctor Herrera, from Atlético de Madrid, for the last three games of the ‘Tri’ that will put an end to the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

The ‘Tata’ Martino announced this Thursday a list of 29 soccer players who will receive the United States on March 24, will visit Honduras on the 27th and will host El Salvador on the 30th, meetings that will define if Mexico obtains one of the three places direct to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that are distributed in the octagonal of Concacaf or stay with the one that sends it to the playoffs.

Corona has established himself as a starter at Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, for whom he signed in January, while Herrera has had a great second half of the season at Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s ‘Atleti’, which was confirmed on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the European Champions League.