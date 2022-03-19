Mexico calls its best men to face Honduras in an octagonal closing

Federal District, Mexico.
The Argentine Gerardo Martino, coach of Mexico, bet on the good moment in the Spanish League of Jesús Corona, from Sevilla, and Héctor Herrera, from Atlético de Madrid, for the last three games of the ‘Tri’ that will put an end to the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.
The ‘Tata’ Martino announced this Thursday a list of 29 soccer players who will receive the United States on March 24, will visit Honduras on the 27th and will host El Salvador on the 30th, meetings that will define if Mexico obtains one of the three places direct to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that are distributed in the octagonal of Concacaf or stay with the one that sends it to the playoffs.
Corona has established himself as a starter at Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, for whom he signed in January, while Herrera has had a great second half of the season at Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s ‘Atleti’, which was confirmed on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the European Champions League.
Others who stand out in Martino’s call are Diego Lainez, from Spanish Real Betis; Edson Álvarez, from the Dutch Ajax; Johan Vásquez, from the Italian Genoa; Hirving Lozano, from Italian Napoli, and Raúl Jiménez, from English Wolverhampton.
Mexico is in third place in the octagonal with 21 points, the same as the United States, second in the table, and four behind leader Canada.
– These are the ones summoned by Martino.
Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Rodolfo Cota (León), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana) and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas UNAM).
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez (America), Johan Vásquez (Genoa-ITA), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk-BEL), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy-USA), Jesús Gallardo, César Montes and Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo-ESP) and Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL).
Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax-NED), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro and Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Einhoven-NED) and Diego Lainez (Real Betis- ESP).
Forwards: Henry Martín (America), Santiago Giménez and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli-ITA), Jesús Corona (Sevilla-ESP) and Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton-GBR).