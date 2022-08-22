Mexico City, paradise for US workers, not locals

Many Americans move to Mexico looking for a better quality of life 3:40

(CNN Business) — Sandra Ortiz has a hard time talking about her family’s restaurant without bursting into tears.

“They came and told us we had five minutes to get everything out,” Ortiz said, recalling his family’s eviction in February.

Ortiz, 55, and his four brothers had taken over Tortería Colima from their father, who started it as a bakery in 1968. The brothers expanded it into a restaurant, which became popular with locals. Mexico City.

For 54 years, the Ortiz family ran their business from the ground floor of a four-story building on a busy corner of the increasingly desirable Colonia Roma.

But in recent years, the family has seen the community around them change. An influx of foreigners, mostly from the United States, inspired Mexican owners to renovate and remodel their properties to accommodate better-off newcomers. Ortiz watched as visitors and tourists suddenly became full-time neighbors.

“Prices are much higher,” he said. “It’s difficult because a lot of these foreigners come and they have a lot of money to spend on these apartments and rents.”

The Ortiz’s landlord followed the commercial trend. The family tried to fight back and keep their space, but after a lengthy legal battle, they were finally evicted in February. More than half a century’s worth of belongings were piled up in the street when they were driven out. The building is now being transformed into high-end apartments.

“A lot of pain… They hurt me a lot,” Ortiz said, washing dishes with two of her sisters. Now they work in another restaurant, no longer as owners but as employees, in a much less central place than Tortería Colima.

Ortiz admitted that the crippling effects of covid-19 and rising global inflation have aggravated the situation, and he does not blame foreigners for wanting to visit Mexico City. But he worries that as more American expats come to stay, more locals will be pushed out.

While renovations are taking place on the floors above his now-closed restaurant, across the street is a store with a sign attracting new residents. The sign says: “Hello Mexico City!”… Yes, in English.

“Please go away, we don’t want you here!”

It’s not hard for locals to understand the appeal of moving from the United States to Mexico City.

“It’s nice, your money is worth more here, you can live in a nice and big house or apartment, create a better life,” said Fernando Bustos Gorozpe. “But it’s not like there’s an interest in participating and understanding the local culture here.”

Bustos Gorozpe is a university professor who was born and raised in Mexico City. He noted that the trend of American expats traveling to Mexico’s capital accelerated with Covid-19, as Mexico had fewer border restrictions than other countries. That coincided with a growing number of US companies allowing their employees to work remotely. Many chose to do so south of the border, in Mexico City.

The US State Department says that 1.6 million US citizens live in Mexico. But he doesn’t know how many live and work there on tourist visas. The Mexican government doesn’t track that data either, but it did record more than 5.3 million American tourists who flew into Mexican airports from January to May 2022. That’s almost a million more compared to the same period in 2019.

Real estate agent Edyta Norejko said she gets dozens of calls a week from Americans asking about moving to Mexico City.

“Very often it’s from Los Angeles or New York City,” he said, adding that most are looking to avoid the rising cost of living in the United States and take advantage of a strong exchange rate.

In 2014, Norejko, originally from Poland, and her husband, Eduardo Alvarez, originally from Mexico City, created their real estate firm with foreigners in mind. They say that about 70% of their business comes from clients outside of Mexico who aspire to live in the country’s capital.

“There are a lot of benefits for foreigners living in Mexico City,” Norejko said, referring to the tourism revenue generated by Americans traveling to Mexico. “We need them.”

In the first five months of 2022, tourism from American travelers generated nearly $11.5 billion in revenue for Mexico, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism. That is on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s money that comes in, but it only ends up in the hands of a few,” said Bustos Gorozpe. “And the locals end up displaced because they can no longer pay for those areas that have become very expensive.”

In neighborhoods like Roma and Condesa, charming cafes and trendy restaurants now cater to English-speaking expats. Bustos Gorozpe has noticed that fewer foreigners make the effort to speak Spanish and, in some cases, assume that locals must understand English. That has led to mounting frustrations among some residents.

“Of course, this is not like, ‘We hate outsiders,’” Bustos Gorozpe said.

But Bustos Gorozpe said the signs posted in a gentrifying community express growing anger.

“They say, ‘Please go away, we don’t want you here!'”

digital nomads

Among the American expats who have flocked to Mexico City in recent months is Erik Rodríguez, 37.

Rodríguez originally traveled to Mexico City as a tourist and now lives in the city and works remotely as an economic development analyst for a US-based agency.

Although his grandparents were born in Mexico, Rodríguez admitted that he is not in Mexico City to rediscover his roots or improve his Spanish, which he speaks little. He is there to save money while he enjoys a quality lifestyle.

“In San Diego, my apartment (a studio) was probably $2,500 (a month),” he said. “Here I have a one-bedroom apartment and I pay $800 a month.”

Rodríguez and other so-called ‘digital nomads’ can be seen in city cafes or in parks, laptops open, busy at work. He said that when he first arrived in Mexico City, he felt welcome.

“I think there was a sense of ‘we want people to come here to stimulate the economy. Thank you for being here.’ But I know there have been complaints recently from locals about the effect expats living here have had on their own of life,” he said.

Rodríguez says he is not sure if he will stay in Mexico long term. But, he added, he “is starting to feel like home.”