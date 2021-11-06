Mexico City qualifying: Bottas pole ahead of Hamilton. Verstappen only 3rd, Ferrari 6th with Sainz | News

The pole position of the eighteenth round of the World Championship is for the Finnish Mercedes driver.

Mercedes overturns the prediction and scores with Valtteri Bottas an unexpected pole position with 145 thousandths of advantage over Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen has to settle for the third time 350 thousandths from the Finn, while Sergio Perez closes the second row (+0.467). Carlos Sainz is sixth with the best of Ferraris, Charles Leclerc eighth.

Unexpected qualifications take place in Mexico City and give away a complete spin of the hierarchies offered by the first three free practice sessions. Not only Mercedes puts the arrow (indeed, both …) in front of the Red Bulls on the starting grid, but also does so with the least expected driver, that is to say Valtteri Bottas, on the eve of his fifth last GP for the House of Stuttgart. To push the Finn and his captain Hamilton in front of direct rivals the hard work done to understand the reasons for the superiority of the Bulls but above all the evolution of the track and in particular the rise in temperatures. Verstappen and Perez thus have to resign themselves to a second row which complicates a lot compared to the team’s initial plan. The leader of the general collects more than three tenths from pole while the Mexican’s delay is close to half a second. In short, a real turnaround and a prediction that reopens also in view of the race.

Behind the “big four” there are Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz, Alpha Tauri in front of the Ferrari. The Spaniard is also in this case faster than his teammatea, a disappointed and self-critical Charles Leclerc who will start from the fourth row together with Daniel Ricciardo. The Monegasque, below expectations in the Mexican weekend (at least so far), was unable to express himself at his usual level. In the challenge with McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, the Scuderia di Maranello still has the opportunity in Mexico to bridge the gap three and a half points from rivals, mostly because Lando Norris will start from the rear, having replaced the power unit. The British driver had closed the qualifying with the ninth time in front of Yuki Tsunoda, he too at the start from the bottom for the same reason and accused of two Red Bull drivers of having compromised their qualification, traveling slowly (and outside the track limits) after having granted the wake to his teammate Gasly. The fifth “real” row will therefore see two world champions side by side: Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin and Kimi Raikkonen with Alfa Romeo. Behind them the other Alfa Sauber of Antonio Giovinazzi and Fernando Alonso with his Alpine. Esteban Ocon on the other Alpine e is also at the start in the last row to change elements of the power unit Lance Stroll who, moreover, closed the qualifications prematurely hitting the barriers violently at the exit of the curve that leads to the straight of the pits, in the middle of Q3. No physical consequences for the Canadian, who in any case had to check at the circuit medical center, while qualifying – interrupted with the red flag – resumed only after thirty minutes, necessary to restore the protections on the track.