Mexico could be seeded in Qatar 2022; the combinations

The Mexican team will be defining your participation in the World Cup Qatar 2022 before the selection of The Savior next Wednesday on the field of the Azteca Stadium, but it will not be the only thing he can get out of that last duel of the Concacaf qualifier.

In the event of a victory and a combination of results involving the Netherlands, Germany, the United States and Portugal, the team led by Tata Martino would have a chance to be seeded in the draw that will take place on April 1.

The Tricolor needs Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal lose requalification match against North Macedoniathat the United States does not beat Costa Rica and that the Netherlands draw or lose with the German National Team in their friendly match.

So far there are seven of the eight seeds secured: qatar for being the venue and the six best positioned countries in the FIFA ranking that are Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England and Spain.

If the Portuguese get the ticket to the World Cup, they will automatically become the last seed. The United States is also in the fight.

Mexico is located in position 12 of the FIFA Ranking, behind Germany. The Stars and Stripes chart is in 13th place. Both nations are the highest ranked in Concacaf.