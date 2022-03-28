Mexico defeated Honduras by the minimum difference for the Concacaf Qualifiers | SPORT-TOTAL

Mexico vs. Honduras They face each other live and direct online, they will face each other at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium at 6:30 p.m. (Peru time) and you will be able to see it via TUDN , ESPN and more channels than Trade will present to you below. The ‘Tri’ has the obligation to get three points to aspire to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022 .

Argentina’s Gerardo “Tata” Martino, coach of Mexico, lamented this Thursday that his team had failed numerous goal plays against the United States in the World Cup qualifying round, which he blamed on a lack of patience.

“We have lost that peace of mind in the last 25 meters of the field, not only when scoring a goal, but also in choosing passes, dribbling and facing with confidence. It is an issue that we have to recover”, said the coach, after the goalless draw against the bitter rival.

On the penultimate date of the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexicans were unable to win and reached a draw and three losses in their last four games against the Americans.

Mexico vs. Honduras play this Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 pm (Mexico time) and 6:05 pm (Peruvian time).

ESPN , STAR+ , Channel 5 and Azteca 7 and TUDN will be the channels that will broadcast the Mexico vs. Honduras for Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. In addition, you can also follow the game via Trade .

Martino pointed out that he is left with the fact of having competed well; he recalled that last November 12 in Cincinnati, the United States dominated Mexico in the second half and beat it 2-0 and now its players maintained the good performance in the 90 minutes

Although the fans criticized the trio for not winning, with this Thursday’s tie Mexico set foot in the World Cup in Qatar because it is third in the standings with 22 points, three more than Costa Rica and four more than Panama and will face El Salvador and Honduras, with no chance of going to the World Cup.

Although things look in favor, Martino respectfully referred to Sunday’s rival, the Hondurans, recalling that this Thursday he drew Panama and recognized that Mexico should play focused.

“We will face a rival who, although he has no chance (of qualifying for Qatar), is very strong, especially on his field. we must hold on to the line of today’s party, it is the way of the two remaining parties”, he pointed out.

Martino celebrated the good level of his players involved in European leagues and trusted that his team will return to a good level, after a drop in results at times in the tie, in which they lost in the United States and Canada, in games held with temperatures icy.

GERARDO MARTINO WILL NOT MANAGE MEXICO VS. HONDURAS

On medical recommendation, the Argentine Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino, technical director of the Mexican soccer team, will not travel to Honduras where on Sunday the ‘Tri’ will play his match on the thirteenth day of the octagonal Concacaf qualifying for the Copa del World Qatar 2022.

“Gerardo Martino underwent a surgical procedure last September due to retinal detachment… in February he presented problems in the same retina again, so he underwent a new procedure on February 11,” he reported in a communicated the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

In its statement, the FMF stated that “the new treatment and not having the corresponding medical discharge prevent the strategist from traveling by plane to avoid as much as possible a serious risk to his ability to see.”