Mexico defeats Canada and qualifies for the U-20 Women’s World Cup

The U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team gave a blow of authority in the Concacaf World Cup by defeating one of the powers as it is Canada by a score of 1-0 and thus get into the World Cup in Costa Rica directly, in addition to getting the ticket to the World Cup, he will also play the Final of the tournament against United States.

Without the role of favorites but with a lot of character and football, the team of Maribel Dominguez stood with authority before Canada and the 1-0 scoreline fell short of the opportunities they had before the maple leaf goal.

This generation of Mexican soccer players can be presumed that they are ready to change the history of the women’s footballwho are ready for great things and who can take on the challenge of competing against the great powers of Concacaf.

at 27 minutes Annette Vazquezplayer of the goats, He appeared inside the area to finish off and send the ball to the bottom of the net. The illusion of the direct ticket loomed, Maribel’s Tri I had everything to achieve the feat.

Mexico He did not relax, he continued looking for the rival goal, a very clear out of place took the second away from Tri, who with each passing second became more empowered on the pitch.

In the second half Mexico owned the ballcontinued to offend the rival and the VAR took away the opportunity for a second goal by not awarding a penalty for a handball by a Canadian defense.

The Mexican team he also knew how to suffer the game, about the end Canada he had all the opportunities he didn’t have in 85 minutes and that’s when the goalkeeper appeared Espino who did not lose his calm in difficult moments.

Mexico goes directly into worldnow he will seek the championship of the Concacaf against another power in the area such as United States next saturday and Canada will try to get into the World Cup facing Puerto Rico in the game for third place in the tournament.