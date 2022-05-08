Mexico detains more migrants than ever

The actual migratory containment policy triggered the arrests of migrants in Mexico. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), the number of apprehensions in the first quarter of 2022 grew 89%, compared to the same period in 2021, going from 41 thousand 5 to 77 thousand 626.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2018, the last year of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, arrests of illegals increased 151%.

Hondurans, Guatemalans, Cubans and Dominicans lead the list of apprehensions in the first three months of 2022, with 18 thousand 58, 17 thousand 519, 12 thousand 763 and 11 thousand 744, respectively.

In this regard, specialists in migration issues assure EL UNIVERSAL that for four years the country has become an “invisible wall” to prevent immigrants from migrantscome to the northern border. They foresee that the elimination of Title 42, implemented by former President Donald Trump to expel migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic, will increase the entry of foreigners into the country, as well as arrests.

A couple of weeks ago, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, He maintained that due to the disappearance of that title, migratory flows to that country will increase.

Roberto Zepeda Martinez, professor at the Center for Research on North America (CISAN) at UNAM, comments that since the previous six-year term, Mexico has become “an invisible wall to contain mainly Central Americans. And do not say in this six-year term.

“This was more evident during Trump’s term, when that threat to impose tariffs was made and Mexico decided to collaborate with the United States, by increasing the number of National Guard elements on the southern border.”

He details that at the beginning of this six-year term, there were signs to change the country’s immigration policy, but “in the end he had to collaborate with the United States to contain migratory flows. More than designing new strategies to detain migrants, the countries of Central America, Mexico Y USA, they must create strategies to reduce the factors that force them to leave their nations.”

for the activist Irineo Mujica, director of the organization Pueblos Sin Fronteras, it is evident that “President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is participating in the game of the United States to contain migration.”

He says that the containment of migration is a hot topic for President Joe Biden because “it is more than certain that next November he will lose the Senate and Congress.”

He maintains that the program Sowing Life it does not reflect positive balances in the countries where it is applied to curb migration. “Even so, with Sembrando Vida, by López Obrador, we do not see that it has caught on, on the contrary, greater migration continues to be registered in record numbers in Mexico.”

alethia fernandez de la Reguera, a researcher at the UNAM Legal Research Institute, points out that since 2019 the National Guard has been carrying out migration verification and control functions together with the National Migration Institute (INM), which has created a containment, detention and deportation.

Ensures that the presence of GN in the actions of control and verification, and protection of the migratory stations and provisional stays generates important impacts on women, girls and adolescents.

“We have cases of serious human rights violations, especially physical and sexual assaults against women, by National Guard personnel,” he says.

It points out that in these cases, access to justice and international protection is hindered because migrants are deported without having been identified as possible victims of crime.

