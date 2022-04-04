Mexico easy rival? They reveal what the Argentine players said in an internal chat after the Qatar 2022 draw
2022-04-04
Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was made up of Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. A very attractive and complicated sector for each of the members.
Emiliano Martínez, starting goalkeeper for the albiceleste, revealed the perception they have within the group in a talk they had in an internal chat of the South American team after the draw.
Although they showed that they can have complications, they see the group stage as accessible to be in the round of 16 of the World Cup that will be played from November 21 to December 18.
“Everyone is happy with the group. It’s nice to think about what’s to come. Anyway, we are going to go game by game, ”he said as a goalkeeper to Olé.
“There comes a time when you no longer know if the opponent you are playing is good or bad. I got more nervous than in a game. There is a lot of anxiety about being my first World Cup. We are going to have a fucked up area, but a nice one, ”he added.
Regarding the rivals, “Dibu” Martínez did not want to give details: “I don’t remember having watched Saudi Arabia, so maybe I watch something now. The other day I saw Poland and with Mexico we may play a friendly (finally it was suspended)”, he commented.
In social networks, the Argentine goalkeeper was seen in a video saying “easy, easy”, when the ball from Mexico came out in the draw.