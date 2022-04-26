Mexico ends the pandemic phase of COVID-19

The federal authorities of Mexico officially closed the phase of the pandemic on Tuesday and said that a new stage is beginning in which coexistence with COVID-19 will be endemic and seasonal, that is, with seasons of higher peaks, especially in winter.

“It is already giving way almost completely,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The entire country has been at a low level of contagion for several weeks – what the authorities called a “green traffic light” – and all activities have been reactivated. In the more than two years of emergency, Mexico confirmed more than 324,000 deaths with a test but, according to official figures, almost 490,000 deaths were linked to COVID-19.

Although the measures to prevent contagion are still in the hands of local authorities, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who was the spokesman for the federal government throughout the pandemic, indicated on Tuesday that “at this time it is no longer essential” to carry face mask although it is still recommended in closed spaces.

López-Gatell explained that Mexico meets four criteria that the World Health Organization (WHO) stipulated to consider the end of the epidemic period: having low hospital occupancy (currently 2%), high vaccination (exceeds 90% in adults), few deaths (an average of four a day) and few infections (around 292 daily).

In Mexico City, one of the most intense sources of contagion and lethality, this week it was no longer mandatory that public places -official and private- have filters such as temperature taking or sanitizing mats, although the administration of gel would remain. antibacterial

All authorities continue to encourage all those who have not done so to be vaccinated. In addition, the government announced the start of vaccination of children from the age of 12 in the coming days.