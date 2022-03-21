Mexico fails the vaquita marina and abandons it

Five programs executed by three different governments have failed to eliminate harmful nets in the Upper Gulf of California (AGC), habitat of the vaquita porpoise and that has resulted in US sanctions on domestic fishing.

The last attempt dates from September 2020, when the administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador published an agreement for the area, which includes the veto of the nets, mandatory reviews of each boat and that the fishermen deliver their gills within a period of 60 days.

In December of that year the government introduced the Work Plan for the Comprehensive care of the Upper Gulf, but the results have not changed and irregularities have persisted. In addition, the substitution of trawl nets stipulated in the norm to order the use of shrimp has not been fulfilled. Such nets capture everything in their path, to the detriment of endangered varieties, such as turtles.

Also read: Chocan Córdova-AMLO for revocation of mandate

statistics of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) consulted indicate that the removal of hammocks – a type of network – is trending downward in that area, going from 149 in 2018 to 59 in 2019 – a drop of 60 percent.

In 2020 and 2021 there was no collection, partially attributable to the coronavirus pandemic. And although the fishing activity decreased in the last two years, the illegal activity continued, as demonstrated by the operations carried out in 2021, when the governments of Mexico and Hong Kong seized more than 200 kilos of totoaba maw in various operations.

Data from the Secretary of the Navy indicate a decrease in the collection of nets, after growth between 2016 and 2018, contracting from 674 on that date to 151 in 2021 —77% less—. Inspections can influence those statistics.

On Lower California, inspections fell from 25 in 2016 to two in 2019 and 2020 — 92% —, according to Profepa. Operations decreased between 2016 and 2019, to grow in 2020.

Sonora has witnessed a more critical situation, as inspections slipped from nine in 2017 to one in 2020. Operations fell from 19 in 2016 to 12 in 2020, a 37% contraction.

The situation of gillnets and other types exhibits an oscillating panorama, since after a drop between 2016 and 2018, it rebounded in subsequent years. The environmental authority removed 74 gillnets in 2019 and 96 in 2020, for an increase of 30%, and only three in 2021.

The capture of the totoaba, an endemic fish of the AGC coveted in China for its crop —for its presumed aphrodisiac benefits— threatens the vaquita, of which there would be less than 10 specimens left, by being suffocated in the gillnets.

The National Fisheries Institute (Inapesca), the government scientific arm, defended the development of at least 14 investigations on alternative net systems for shrimp and different species of fish, and blamed the National Commission for Aquaculture and Fisheries (Conapesca).

“All the results are available, they have been communicated and recommended to Conapesca and presented to the various fishing organizations, authorities and international organizations. The institute has recommended on numerous occasions to Conapesca and other bodies involved in the issue that what is necessary now is the instrumentation of the available systems,” the body told EL UNIVERSAL.

But tests and financing of new equipment have not materialized. Data from research projects in Regional Aquaculture and Fisheries Research Centers indicate that there were no alternative network ventures in 2020 and 2021.

For biologist Brooke Bessesen, one of the biggest problems lies in the political struggle between the environmental and fishing sectors. “The main problem is that Semarnat, in charge of protecting this critically endangered species, does not have the support of Sader or his fishing agents, who refuse to recognize that gillnets kill vaquitas,” he comments via email. email the author of the book Vaquita marina.

If such recognition were to occur, he continues, they would be forced to accept that whales, turtles and sea lions also die in these nets.

In 2017, the government banned gillnets in the AGC, but was unable to prevent their presence, as activists and authorities have removed some 1,000 gear to capture totoaba.

Also read: Decree on revocation sets a bad precedent for 2024: experts

wrong heading

Between 2007 and 2018, the government spent more than 10 million dollars —about 205 million pesos at the current exchange rate— in the investigation and introduction of alternative networks in the AGC, one of the most productive in the country in terms of fishing and part of an ecosystem unique on the planet for its biodiversity.

But that outlay only resulted in the permanence of conventional nets, lost opportunities due to the substitution of shrimp for other products, market access, non-existence of ecological seals and lack of data to evaluate the net profitability of net-free fisheries.

For Enrique Sanjurjodirector of the non-governmental Pesca ABC, the issue has not been a priority.

“There hasn’t been a well-thought-out long-term process that works. The design, transfer and training have always remained secondary issues, because it will not provide the short-term solution required by the politician, the decision maker”, he evaluates.

Along with 12 other researchers from various institutions, Sanjurjo is the author of the 2021 study An Economic Perspective of Policies to Save the Vaquita, which evaluated the measures taken in the last two decades and their results, and presents a detailed account of the actions to save that mammal.

Despite efforts, the illegal fishing with nets, the loss of income and markets for legal fishermen, and the collapse of the vaquita population in the region, where shrimp is the most important fishery.

The “complex socio-ecological context”, lack of inter-institutional coordination, conflict between actors, fisheries and conservation policies, as well as limited institutional capacity, lack of law enforcement, corruption and poor fisheries administration have led to unrestricted access to fishing areas, over-financed fisheries with high levels of illegal, unreported and unregulated capture, the phenomenon most questioned by US authorities.

days of consequences

The results are reflected in the recent decisions of the government of United States to prohibit the entry of Mexican marine products to its market.

In April 2020, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English) decided to extend the fishing embargo due to the lack of measures to avoid the high mortality rate of the vaquita and that includes the prohibition of imports of species such as shrimp, sardines, saw and corvina, captured in the AGC.

Last October, the US recertified the shrimp and accepted its importation, after withdrawing the guarantee in April 2021.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative presented on February 10 the first environmental complaint against Mexico for not protecting the vaquita, under the T-MEC, in force since July 2020.

For Sanjurjo, the government must appear on the scene. “It is such a delicate and complicated process that you need to take it by the hand. You cannot transform a community by giving instructions from above and without having people working there. A coordination process is required that has never existed, ”he questions.

For Bessesen, the route goes through the demand for alternative arts, but he warns that, as long as it depends on Conapesca and Inapesca, tomorrow will never arrive.

Fishermen “could require alternative gear permits and take control of sustainable fishing. And the Mexican government, worried about the economic impact on its country, could fully enforce its laws. Their depleted fisheries would rebound,” he adds.

A position was sought Conapesca but did not respond, while the Ministry of Economy referred the journalist back to Conapesca. The Foreign Ministry was also sought, and it referred it to the Ministry of Economy. Foreign Relations defended that Mexico has “a robust system” of protection.