Mexico, Free Practice 1: Bottas leads the Mercedes double

The times of the first free practice session of the Mexican GP said nothing: the riders had to deal with a bottom of the track dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers in very bad conditions. A layer of dust that formed a real cloud on the straight, did not allow us to see who was in front. A preparation of the track really not suitable for F1.

At the end of the hour of work there are the two Mercedes in front, with Valtteri Bottas capable of a 1’18 “341 that came just one second from the opening time of 2019. The Finn caught the performance with the soft tire, demonstrating a great adaptation to a gripless and very slippery surface that claimed victims: Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton is second at 76 thousandths behind his teammate: the hep champion after a first run stopped his activity complaining about the dirty track. When he returned to work with the W12 he was the protagonist of a long curve at turn 1 for which he ended up under investigation by the stewards because he did not resume the track passing behind the obligatory pin. Kimi Raikkonen (12th with Alfa Romeo) also finished in the same trap and will have to go and give his explanations in the direction of the race. Madness, at least in free practice: the pilots should stretch in the grass risking to damage the bottom.

Max Verstappen is only third: the big favorite with 1’18 “464 is 123 thousandths from Bottas. The feeling is that the Dutchman did not want to look for risks, giving the feeling of having a clear supremacy in T2 and T3, that is to say the two driven sections, while the Mercedes excels in the straight.

Sergio Perez climbed immediately behind the orange with the second Red Bull: the Mexican crashed at the last corner after losing the rear end under braking and leaned against the barriers with the rear wing, repeating the mistake he had just made before. Charles Leclerc had also committed with Ferrari.

The two pilots went back to doing their job after replacing the damaged parts: on the SF21 only the wing, while on the RB16B it was also necessary to resort to a new fund, but Sergio overcame the mistake by getting close to his captain.

Pierre Gasly is very positive with the AlphaTauri: the Frenchman is fourth four tenths behind his cousin Red Bull thanks to a good wake, but the car from Faenza seems very competitive in Mexico where he can take advantage of the slightly larger and more useful Honda turbo. fill the engine well despite the thin air.

More detached is Ferrari with Carlos Sainz sixth: the Spaniard pays more than a second from the head, showing a rather nervous SF21, but the Madrid driver impressed well in the mini race simulation, so the Red will only be judged in the afternoon.

Charles Leclerc lost half an hour due to the small contact with the barriers and when he returned to the track he was unable to take advantage of the set of new soft tires. The Monegasque complained about Lance Stroll’s traffic in the first attempt and then had to reach the fourth run to find the best performance. The real Ferrari has not yet been seen, let’s wait …

Between the two SF21s Fernando Alonso slipped into seventh place with the Alpine, leaving Esteban Ocon with the twin car in ninth place. The top 10 is completed by Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin, while Lance Stroll is only 13th. The Canadian unmarked the fourth engine as Yuki Tsunoda (11th with the AT02) and the two will start on the last row on Sunday.

Well Kimi Raikkonen 12th with Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi more in difficulty who is 16th. McLaren bad with Daniel Ricciardo 14th and Lando Norris right behind, but be careful to evaluate the papaya cars from the first round. Did they play defense?

Geoerge Russell and Nichilas Latifi with Williams precede the two Haas of Michael Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.