Mexico goes to the polls in the first revocation of the mandate

MEXICO CITY — Walking around Mexico’s capital these days, it would be easy to assume that the country’s president is in imminent risk of losing his job.
The streets of the city are filled with posters, flyers and billboards urging Mexicans to vote to see if they should remove President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from power in a recall election this Sunday.
Only it is not the opposition that tells people to go to the polls. They are loyal to the president.
“Support President López Obrador,” says one flyer. “If you do NOT participate, the corrupt $ will take away the scholarships, support and pensions that we receive today.”
López Obrador has described the revocation of the mandate as “a democratic trial of the first order”, many fear that it will become something much less significant: an attempt to reinforce the president’s assertion of power and a tool he can use to undermine his detractors. .
Opposition leaders have called on supporters to boycott the exercise, and analysts believe turnout may be too low for the results to count.
The most enthusiastic promoter of the vote – and the person most interested in testing the president’s consolidated popularity – has been the president himself. López Obrador proposed recall and analysts say he will use it to create a political victory even if turnout is low.
“It is supposed to be a mechanism for civic control of power, but it has become an instrument of political propaganda,” said Carlos Bravo Regidor, a political analyst and critic of the government. The party in power, said Bravo Regidor, “wants this to be a show of strength, muscle and ability to get people into the streets and make their support for López Obrador explicit.”
On a warm Monday in Mexico City, the president’s campaign volunteers fanned out through a residential neighborhood armed with flyers and wide smiles, gleefully announcing nearby polling places and telling anyone willing to listen to go vote on the recall. of mandate.
Allan Pozos, one of the group’s leaders, said he hoped the exercise would set “a precedent” so that future leaders could be expelled if necessary. This time, however, he just wants the president to know that he loves him.
“It is to show that Andrés Manuel has the strong support of the people,” Pozos said. “Andrés often feels alone, because he has to go against an entire system and he has no support.”
Such a show of support couldn’t come at a better time for the president, who has completed half his term as he struggles to deliver on key campaign promises that brought him to office in a landslide victory in 2018, when he proposed this type of referendum. He promised a “transformation” of the country that would reduce poverty, kick-start the economy and nip endemic violence in the bud.
But after a global pandemic and recession, poverty rates remain stubbornly high, economic growth is anemic, and homicides remain at record levels.
However, López Obrador remains very popular, with more than half of Mexicans approving of his management, according to polls. His government has tried to improve the situation of the poor, raising the minimum wage four times and increasing spending on social welfare.
López Obrador has also scored points with symbolic gestures, such as turning the presidential residence into a museum open to the public, and flying on a commercial plane, even when visiting the United States.
His high regard among voters is also a tribute, supporters and critics alike agree, to his relentless dissemination of an official narrative in which he portrays himself as a lone warrior of the people, taking on corrupt groups of traditional power.
“The results have been below the expectations of the government itself,” said Jorge Zepeda Patterson, a prominent Mexican columnist who has supported the president, referring to López Obrador’s achievements during his term.
“Polarization is very profitable politically, especially if you don’t get results,” Zepeda Patterson said, adding, “You can at least build the narrative that you’re fighting.”
The main risk of recall for the president is the possibility that large sections of the country will simply ignore the exercise altogether, especially since it takes place on Palm Sunday. By law, for the vote to become binding, at least 37 million Mexicans need to participate, 40 percent of the electorate, significantly more than the number of people who voted for López Obrador in the 2018 elections and led to his election. the presidency in a resounding victory.
But López Obrador has already identified a scapegoat for low turnout: the country’s electoral watchdog.
For months, the president has attacked the National Electoral Institute because he believes it has failed by not devoting enough resources to advertising and managing the process.
“From the beginning they should have promoted the consultation, not act in a tricky way, keeping silent, not spreading the consultation so that people would not find out, installing boxes in the most remote areas,” the president said at a recent press conference, referring to the election institute. “Pure cheating and then openly against us, against me.”
The institute asked the federal government for more money to oversee the contest, to little avail. With only about half the budget it said it needed, the electoral management body set up about a third of the polling stations it would in a normal election.
Lorenzo Córdova, the president of the electoral institute, known by its acronym INE, says that they are laying a trap for him to fail.
“It’s not just the president,” said Córdova, “there is a systematic and well-organized campaign to disqualify the INE.” The goal, he said, is “to injure the referee and eventually lead to his political capture.”
The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation has said that political parties cannot publicize the recall, and yet López Obrador’s face has appeared on posters throughout the country.
Córdova says the electoral institute hasn’t determined who pays for all the ads, but said there are at least twice as many in states where the president’s party will run for governor in June.
“You have to suspect that there is political intent” behind the marketing campaign, Córdova said.
There are, of course, strategic benefits that could come from asking the country to weigh in on whether or not they like the president at this particular moment. López Obrador founded his political party and has an obvious interest in doing everything possible to ensure victory in the general elections to replace him in 2024.
The voting patterns in the recall will tell the president where the weak points are on his side, and which of the possible presidential candidates is capable of getting people to the polls.
“It’s a kind of experiment, a trial,” said Blanca Heredia, a professor at CIDE, a research center in Mexico City. “Facing the 24th, to measure what capacity its operators have to mobilize the vote.”
Whatever happens on Sunday, it is hard for many in Mexico to see how the first presidential recall in the country’s history will seriously harm this president.
“Andrés Manuel has that thing that even when he loses, he wins,” said Heredia. “He always has a way of turning defeat into victory.”
oscar lopez collaborated with reporting from Mexico City.