Mexico goes to the polls in the first revocation of the mandate

“Support President López Obrador,” says one flyer. “If you do NOT participate, the corrupt $ will take away the scholarships, support and pensions that we receive today.”

López Obrador has described the revocation of the mandate as “a democratic trial of the first order”, many fear that it will become something much less significant: an attempt to reinforce the president’s assertion of power and a tool he can use to undermine his detractors. .

Opposition leaders have called on supporters to boycott the exercise, and analysts believe turnout may be too low for the results to count.

The most enthusiastic promoter of the vote – and the person most interested in testing the president’s consolidated popularity – has been the president himself. López Obrador proposed recall and analysts say he will use it to create a political victory even if turnout is low.

“It is supposed to be a mechanism for civic control of power, but it has become an instrument of political propaganda,” said Carlos Bravo Regidor, a political analyst and critic of the government. The party in power, said Bravo Regidor, “wants this to be a show of strength, muscle and ability to get people into the streets and make their support for López Obrador explicit.”