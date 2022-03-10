Mexico has the highest lethality from covid-19 among the 20 most affected nations, according to Johns Hopkins University

CNNSpanish sjv

(CNN) – Almost a year after the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in Mexico, the country registers the highest fatality rate among the 20 nations most affected by the covid-19 pandemic, according to an analysis and data published by the Johns Hopkins University.

To arrive at this analysis, the university, which studies the progress of the pandemic globally, calculated the number of deaths per 100 people with confirmed covid-19 infection in each of these nations, an estimate that is made to determine the fatality rate.

Mexico registered a rate of 8.7 deaths per 100 patients infected with covid-19, which places it in the first place in the world in this indicator. It is followed by Peru with 3.6 deaths per 100 infections, Italy with 3.5, South Africa with 3.2, and the United Kingdom with 2.9 deaths per 100 cases.

Germany and Indonesia accumulate 2.7 deaths, and Colombia with 2.6, according to a table published by this university based in Maryland, United States.

In relation to mortality, which is determined by calculating the number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Mexico ranked seventh among these countries, with an indicator of 133.47 deaths. It is below Spain, with 134.97, the United States, with 143.08 and the United Kingdom with 171.56.

CNN has requested a comment from the Mexican Secretary of Health on the analysis done by Johns Hopkins University, but has not yet received a response.

What the Mexican government said before about lethality from covid-19

In a press conference on May 26 last year, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denied that the country had the highest fatality rate in Latin America at that time, after the newspaper Reforma published data on it. university that located the country in that place. The president recommended considering the population level of each country.

“To say that Mexico is the first place in lethality in Latin America is a falsehood and nothing else, the only thing I would recommend is that with data from the World Health Organization, it is reviewed how many deaths there have been in Latin American countries and what is the population of each one of the countries of Latin America, it is a relatively simple formula”, he said then.

At that same conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, pointed out that in Mexico the fatality rate is overestimated since, as he explained, not all cases of coronavirus are counted.

“If we are asking people who have mild illness, on purpose, deliberately and with the intention of reducing contagion and protecting health and saving lives, to stay home, it would be completely contradictory that, suppose, Mexico does not assume it that way, that we are counting all the cases”, he indicated then.

“I go back to the formula for calculating case fatality, people who have died divided by people who have the disease, and we know that this set of denominators is not 100 percent present. The consequence: we are overestimating case fatality in Mexico, which we are aware of, and as long as we maintain consistent methods, we can monitor whether or not case fatality changes, even though we know that the number itself is not technically comparable with no other country.” López-Gatell added at the time.

Last Tuesday, the Mexican Ministry of Health reported 1,701 new deaths from covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 168,432. The agency also reported 10,738 new positive cases, for a total of 1,946,751 confirmed infections.

The new count was released a few hours after the health authorities themselves assured that the country was registering a sustained downward trend in the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, something that had not happened, as they pointed out, since October of the year past, when there was a rebound in the pandemic.

“Today, Tuesday, we present minus 32 percent, surely at the end of the week it will be smaller, but a very important downward change will follow, which already suggests a downward change trend,” said López-Gatell.

“As we always say, let it be perfectly clear, this is not a guarantee. In epidemiology, there is no guarantee that things will continue on course, ”said the also spokesman for the Mexican government for the covid-19 pandemic.

