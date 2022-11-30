Mexico is already the team with the most minutes without scoring a goal in Qatar 2022

Nov 22, 2022 Archive photo of the Mexico team before the debut with Poland REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Of the 32 selections who participate in the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican is the one that adds more minutes without a goal in World Cups.

How much does the ticket for Mexico vs Argentina cost in resale, according to fans in Qatar Although tickets have been sold out for weeks, some are still on offer in Doha

And it is that the team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino came to 384 minutes without being able to score and is followed by Uruguay and Tunisia, the other teams that have not scored in the first two days of the group stage of the current tournament.

The day of this Monday began with Tunisia, Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Uruguay, in addition to Mexico, as the only teams that had not been able to score so far in the World Cup, but at the end of the day, only the Aztec team, in addition to from Tunisia and Uruguay, they were the only teams without scoring so far in the tournament, but El Tri is the one that has added the most minutes without being able to score in the history of the tournament.

Costa Rica will face Japan hoping to stay alive in Qatar 2022 After having suffered the biggest defeat in a World Cup, the team led by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez will look forward to a radical turn in their luck against the “blue samurais”, who arrive very optimistic at the match

In the first game of the day, in a 3-3 draw between Cameroon and Serbia, both teams had a goalless run, but the Africans stopped it after 183 minutes, while the Europeans, who were the ones behind Mexicothey stopped it at 310 minutes.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Mexico Training – Al Khor SC Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar – November 29, 2022 Mexico’s Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez and Andres Guardado during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Korea was another of the teams that had not been able to score in Qatar 2022but this Monday, in his match against Ghana, he stopped the drought without scoring in 148 minutes, in the 1-3 loss against the African team.

Andrés Guardado writes his name in the history books by playing five World Cups Like Messi and Ronaldo, Andrés Guardado managed to see action in five different World Cups including Qatar 2022

After the second day of the group stage of Qatar 2022, Mexico, Tunisia and Uruguay are the three teams that have not been able to score in the tournament, but the three teams have been on a goalless streak since Russia 2018.

Mexico is the one that adds the most minutes without a goal in the World Cupssince it adds 384, after his last score was given at 66 minutes of the second day of the group stage of Russia 2018 against South Korea, subsequently, four games have passed without the Aztecs being able to pierce the rival goals.

In back of Mexicoappear Uruguaywho reached 298 minutes without scoring a goal in a world, after they fell 2-0 against Portugal. However, the streak of the charrúas has been since the round of 16 of Russia 2018, a round in which they beat Spain 2-1, a duel in which Edinson Cavani made the two annotations, the last one at 62 ‘, but it was went without scoring in the quarterfinals against France, in addition to the two commitments he has had in Qatar 2022.

Tunisia appears in the third step with 204 minutes without being able to score in World Cups. The streak of the Africans goes back to the last day of the group stage in Russia 2018, a tournament from which they said goodbye with a 1-2 win against Panama, a duel in which they scored the last goal at 66′, while in Qatar 2022 They add two games without a goal.

Nov 29, 2022 Photo of the DT of Mexico Gerardo Martino on Tuesday in the training of the team REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

To qualify for the round of 16, Mexico needs to get all three points against Saudi Arabia, because with the draw against Poland and the 2-0 defeat against Argentina, any other result would leave them out of the next phase.

However, due to the goal difference, Mexico would have to score three or four goals, conceding none, depending on whether Poland draws or loses to Argentina. But if the Europeans are victorious, it would only be enough for the Tri to win the game.

It is worth mentioning that such a massive victory seems impossible, since with Martino he barely recorded two victories with that goal difference and it was against Concacaf rivals.

The first occasion occurred on June 15, 2019 in the Gold Cup. El Tri faced Cuba in a match corresponding to the Group Phase and the green team won 7-0. The second time they won by a difference of four goals was in October 2019 in the Concacaf Nations League. The Aztec team beat Bermuda 5-1.

KEEP READING:

Gerardo Martino recognized the need for goals for Mexico against Saudi Arabia to qualify

Yuridia attacked the Mexican National Team for their defeat against Argentina: “As if they were all my exes”

Canelo Álvarez, recharged: he shared a fake news about Messi and called Kun Agüero a “hypocrite”