Mexico is always a tough rival to face in a World Cup: Guardiola

Pep Guardiolamanager of Manchester City, speak on TUDN about him Role of the Mexican National Team in the World Cups. The coach, who had an ephemeral stint in Mexican soccer with the Dorados de Sinaloa, pointed out that el Tri has always been a team that knows how to compete well in the World Cup thanks to the talents he has.

“Mexico has always been a World Cup team and always Mexico against big teams he has always competed very wellthen against teams of his level he could, but he has always competed well and is a rival which is always Lasted to meet in a world because has dynamic playerseveryone knows how to play football well”, said Pep while chatting with Hristo Stoichkov.

On the other hand, assured that if Mexico does not play better wayto that must be resolved by the coach, the Argentine Tata Martinowho has to be aware of what the tricolor team lacks to play better in Qatar 2022.

“The sensation what do i have of Mexico, can not talksrI know they have a very good coach with Tata Martino. Mexico has always played soccer very well. What is missing? I don’t know because I haven’t seen itI am not there to judge what is missing, the coach is the first to satand“.

for now own Pep is focused on Manchester Cityeven though assured months ago end your adventure in England will take a break and most likely, take the reins of a selectionsince for him it is “the next step” that he must take in his career.