“Mexico is having a great time in this tie”

2022-03-26

Carlo Yair Costly Molina is one of the voices that is most respected when talking about the Honduran national team. El Cocherito is a national soccer legend. Before Honduras-Mexico this Sunday, Carlo Yaír had an interview with Fox Sports where he analyzed the match and the difficult situation that Bicolor is experiencing in the tie. Costa Rican journalist puts “Chepe Bomba” in his place, the Panamanian who wanted to humiliate Honduras “Today we have players, if Elis is there, Quioto, but that’s not all, we know that today the base of the team is the National League and well, the league is going through some incredible potholes, very bad and that is taking its toll on us also he said Costly Molina assured that not everything is the fault of the soccer players who play abroad and encouraged Honduran managers to make better decisions for the next process.

“Not only can we blame Quioto because he is playing in the MLS, Elis who plays in France, it is not all their responsibility, we are doing something wrong, from the managers to the coaching staff. They have to make good decisions for this new process that is coming up and be able to aspire to another World Cup”. On the other hand, the former World Cup player with Honduras made it clear that Mexico is no longer the “giant of Concacaf” and that the United States equaled it. Bolillo’s message to “Tata” Martino, who did not travel to Honduras due to complications with his health “I think the United States is catching up with Mexico, before they were superior in every way to the Concacaf teams, in structure, on pitches and all that. Now the US already has all that, what’s more, better stadiums than in Mexico”. Returning to Sunday’s game, Costly said that Honduras has to go out and play to cleanse their pride and that if he had the opportunity to play again against the Aztecs, he would do it with his eyes closed. “Bolillo” Gómez advances a change against Mexico and reveals if it hurt him to tie Panama “That thorn of not being in last place, washing your face against Mexico would be important for any soccer player, what’s more, if you tell me, do you want to play this game against them?, I would leave with my eyes closed. Every footballer would love to play those games against Mexico and more here at home”, he commented.