Mexico is the country with the most Russian spies in the world, warns the US

Russia has in Mexico the largest proportion of intelligence members operating in the country, warned Thursday the head of the Northern Command of United StatesGlen VanHerck.

During a hearing this Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the 2023 budget request, VanHerck was questioned about the challenges posed by transnational crime on the border with Mexico.

VanHerck explained that the migrationpeople and drug trafficking in the area are part of transnational organized crime and that their greatest concern is that the “instability on the border and the organized crime they create opportunities for actors like Russia and China and other countries to seek access and influence” in the United States.

Referring to the evidence he has in this regard, VanHerck warned that “at this time, the largest proportion of members of the GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) is in Mexico. These are Russian intelligence personnel,” the general explained. “They keep a very close eye on their opportunities to influence opportunity and access in the United States,” he said without citing numbers.

The commander of the United States Southern Command (Southcom), General Laura Richardson, agreed with the analysis. She said that “we work very closely with our partner nations” and she stressed the importance of security cooperation. “Our allies really want to work with us,” she stressed.

The session was to address issues of cyber defense to the influence of Russia and China in their areas of operations, the southern border of the United States, as well as the need to have more funds in the request for 2023 to protect the Western Hemisphere from what they called “malign influences”, to which Iran also adds.

In 2018, a grand jury indicted 12 GRU members for allegedly hacking into the email server of then-presidential candidate Hillay Clinton’s campaign team, who lost to Donald Trump, in 2016. Russia denied any interference in the US elections.

