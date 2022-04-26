Mexico is transitioning to an endemic state of COVID-19: López-Gatell – El Financiero

Mexico is closing its cycle epidemic and moving to the state endemic of the pandemic COVID-19assured the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

During the morning press conference on Tuesday, the official explained that the World Health Organization analyze four criteria to identify the end of an epidemic state, criteria that, in the absence of a formal WHO statementMexico already complies:

High responsiveness [ Ocupación hospitalaria del dos por ciento ]

] High vaccination coverage [ 90 por ciento de cobertura en personas mayores de 18 años ]

] Very few deaths detected [ Promedio de 4 muertes por día]

Few positive cases detected [Promedio de 292 contagios por días]

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going to leave humanity, as almost none of the respiratory viruses that have caused epidemics, including influenza, have gone away. Y we have to go now of the state epidemic that keeps us with a series of special measures, to a state of living with the virus in its characteristics, that state is technically called endemic; namely, already living with the virus“, he claimed.

“Based on these criteriaalthough they are yet to be formalized by the WHOwe can identify that in Mexico we are already closing the epidemic cycle and transiting to the endemic state,” said López-Gatell.

In this context, the person responsible for the pandemic in Mexico pointed out that the strength of the respiratory viruses have fluctuations and changes that depend on the seasons of the year.

“During the hot season infections drop and during the cold season infections rise. Influenza is the most characteristic model and it is very likely that COVID-19 will start behaving this waywith summers of low transmission and autumns and winters of more important transmission”, he advanced.