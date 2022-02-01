Mexico, journalist Roberto Toledo killed with a gunshot: it is the fourth in a month

Roberto Toledocolumnist for the Mexican online newspaper Monitor Michoacánwas assassinated on Monday 31 January a Zitacuaroin the western state of Michoacan. The reporter was preparing to record a video interview when three people they approached him and have him fired with a pistol shot. To report it on Facebook is Armando Linares, the director of the site Toledo worked for, who explains that he had to meet him for an appointment in his office. “Twenty minutes earlier I told him by phone that we would meet at the office to interview a person,” Linares said. I was held back for a while and he arrived before me, he went in and closed the door, but almost immediately they rang him ”. Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said they were investigating the case in the town of Zitacuaro. The Michoacan State Attorney’s Office reported in a statement that Toledo died by the injuries sustained in a hospital.

The magazine, for which Toledo had worked for two years, deals with delicate topics: three community indigenous they are organizing one form of self-governmentthe crime organized and there is illegal logging And corruption in local government. In a video message announcing the journalist’s death, Linares reported that the publication’s employees receive death threats for months, accusations that he has linked with the reports made on corruption cases. “For exposing corrupt administrations, corrupt officials and politicians, this led to the death of one of our colleagues,” Linares said. “The team of Michoacan monitor suffered weeks, months of death threats. We know where all this comes from, ”added Linares, without identifying those responsible. Linares said he is now receiving protection from the National Guard. Jesus Ramirezspokesman for the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, condemned the Toledo murder on Twitter. “We will work together with the state and municipal governments to clarify the case – Ramirez wrote – We will not allow impunity. We defend freedom of expression and the right to information ”.

Toledo is already the fourth murder of journalists since the beginning of the year in Mexico. TO Tijuana, two reporters were killed within a single week. On January 17, the photographer Margarito Martinez he was shot and killed outside his home. On January 23, the reporter Lourdes Maldonado Lopez she was found dead by gunshots inside her car. The reporter Jose Luis Gamboa was killed in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz in an attack on 10 January. The Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinasrecently stated that beyond the 90% of the murders of journalists and rights defenders remains unsolveddespite a government system aimed at protecting them. In 2021for the third consecutive year, Mexico was classified as the most dangerous country for journalists from Reporters Without Borders, which identified 9 murder cases compared to 6 in Afghanistan. Over the past 5 years, there have been 50 murders of reporters in the country, mostly unsolved cases.