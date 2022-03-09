Mexico loses an international figure for El Tri due to the violence in Querétaro

Mexico continues to suffer the consequences of acts of violence



March 8, 2022 8:46 p.m.

Last Saturday, day 9 of Mexican soccer, specifically the match between Querétaro and Atlas, was marred by serious acts of violence that left more than twenty injured and some dead.

Many were the organizations and authorized voices that condemned the fact. Now, a new controversy is added. Rubén Flores, father of soccer player Marcelo Flores, spoke on his social networks after the violent events that took place at the Corregidora Stadium, a place where the bars of both teams fought, leaving unfortunate images.

The father of the Arsenal player lamented the violence that occurred during the meeting, because the videos and photos that circulated on networks made what happened in Querétaro hurt him. For this reason, he wrote that he would not take his children to a “league where they kill their fans.”

Without specifying if he would not bring his children to see a Mexican soccer game or to play here, Rubén mentioned: “Let’s see, let’s not get confused, for now it is dangerous after these events, so at the time, but for now it would not happen”.

Marcelo Flores’ father made it clear that he loves his country and although he is “ashamed” of what happened, he will never stop saying that he is Mexican and called for there to be no violence in football.

Mexican midfielder Marcelo Flores recently shone again with Arsenal U23 by being the figure of the match against Tottenham after scoring a goal and an assist.