Mexico loses the war against narcos but dances with Frida, the niece of Chapo

The four-year period

Although the presidency of the Republic and the government try hard to show the world (especially the US) the results obtained, it is the same numbers that, lined up, testify that there has not been that step forward that was expected. It is the same government that on its website analyzes some of the most important indicators of the last four years in the fight against drug trafficking, starting from 2018. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was elected on 1 December 2018 and the following year, 2019, was the one who recorded the greatest successes. Then the stalemate or, worse, the descent in many vital sectors of the fight against drug trafficking (see the table with the overall trend of the four-year period).

THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME IN MEXICO Loading …

The numbers that testify to the success of some operations are not lacking but it must be taken into account that they are a small part of what drug trafficking is capable of producing on a broad spectrum.

Ugly 2021

In 2021, 60 tons of marijuana were seized compared to 352 in the previous two years. The hectares of cultivation destroyed – and it must be taken into account that this is one of the most important and delicate tasks since the Eighties, when the US filled Mexico with money to uproot the plants – were “just” 973, against almost six thousand of the previous two years. As for the opium poppy (source of another huge illegal wealth in the country), 11 thousand hectares were destroyed, below the average of the previous two years.

The seizures of cocaine (which passes through Mexico as it is not a producing country) are much better: almost 8 tons, perfectly in line with the previous two years. Much, much better, amphetamine seizures: 38 tons in 2021, more than in the entire previous three years. However, with regard to amphetamines, it should be taken into account that the clandestine chemical laboratories that “infest” Mexico were almost spared in 2021: just 20 kidnappings compared to 55 in 2020 and 33 in 2019.

Vehicles seized

As for the means and instruments seized, 2021 was not a good year. The land vehicles stolen from the cartels were about 5,500 against about 15,000 in the previous two years. The aircraft seized 16. In 2020 there were 17 and in 2019 as many as 29. As for the clandestine landing strips found, in 2021 there were 6 against 18 in 2020 and 65 in 2019.