Mexico. man killed his neighbor for not letting him sleep will be extradited-Mexico-International

Firearm

The individual had been fleeing from the police for nine years (reference photo).

The alleged murderer was handed over by the United States authorities.

In the Mexican municipality of Jerécuaro, Guanajuato, Ubaldo Sánchez Tinajero, 66 years old at the time, He would have murdered his neighbor, Felipe Vega Tinajero, after a fight over a party celebrating the Grito de Independencia in September 2013.

According to the authorities, Vega was drinking alcoholic beverages with a group of people, Sánchez went down to claim him, and in the middle of the discussion (because the noise did not let him sleep), he would have taken out a gun and fired repeatedly at his neighbor causing his death immediately.

The Attorney General’s Office in Mexico confirmed that the alleged murderer escaped to the United States, and nine years later he was captured in the state of South Carolina.

The US government, in cooperation with the Mexican authorities, granted the extradition of the individual who was delivered on the bridge that connects Laredo, Texas with Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas to be prosecuted for the crime of homicide.

