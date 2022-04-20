Mexico mobilized: Raúl Jiménez leaves Wolves and arrives at a European giant

Raúl Jiménez is placed in the orbit of a giant European club



April 19, 2022 6:26 p.m.

Raúl Jiménez is one of the great Mexican references in European football. The Wolverhampton player has become a prominent player for Wolverhampton in the English Premier League.

This season has not been easy for Jiménez, since in the national team he has been the object of harsh criticism and whistles, and at club level he has been given to the bench on several occasions. Raúl accumulates a total of six goals and four assists.

According to the latest information in Europe, his continuity with the Wolves could be in doubt to make way for a new club in his extensive career.

It recently emerged that the Aztec striker would be in the orbit of Bayern Munich for the following season, that is, he would leave the English team to join the German squad during the summer market. According to the English portal Football Fancast, Jiménez would be one of the club’s prospects.

The stay operation subject to the departure of Robert Lewandowski, a player who in the intimate days has been placed on the agenda of FC Barcelona. The departure of the Pole would leave a gap in the Bavarian attack and the name that sounded for said vacancy would be the American youth squad.

Although so far no club has shared any official statement regarding the situation of both players, the issue became relevant in social networks, because if it materializes it would be the fourth European club with which Jiménez would sign since he arrived on the old continent in 2014.