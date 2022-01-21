Mexico: More than 91 homicides a day in 2021, slightly down – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – MEXICO CITY, JAN 20 – Mexico recorded 33,308 homicides in 2021, an average of 91.25 per day, down 3.6% compared to the previous two years, according to official data just released.



“Six out of 32 states account for 50% of homicide victims”, indicated the Minister of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez. These are Mexico, Guanajuato, Baja California, Chihuahua, Jalisco and Michoacan. “We are witnessing a downward trend,” left government minister Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a press conference. In 2019, a record number of 34,690 homicides was recorded, then 34,554 in 2020, a year of reduced social activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.



About 340,000 people have been killed in the country since 2006, when former President Felipe Calderon declared an all-out war on drug trafficking. Mexico also has more than 95,000 missing people, according to official data from the National Research Commission. The disappearances began with the authorities’ ‘dirty war’ against the leftist revolutionary movements of the 1960s-1980s.



Despite this violence, the country of 128 million people ranks seventh among the most touristic countries in the world, with 45 million visitors in 2019, according to the World Tourism Organization. Several very touristy areas are relatively safe, such as the southwestern state of Oaxaca.



