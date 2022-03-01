Mexico paid more than 1.6 million dollars for students of medical specialties receiving scholarships in Cuba

The government of Mexico paid some 34,000,000 Mexican pesos, equivalent to more than 1.6 million dollars to Havana by students who are receiving scholarships in Cuba to study medical specialties, reported an investigation published by the site Latinus.

According to the report, the payment was made in 2021 by the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT) of Mexico to the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos SA, an opaque company of the regime, accused of human trafficking and forced labor, and that is not accountable to the National Assembly.

The Mexican press noted in the report that the entity that received the funds in Cuba manages different businesses related to Health among which is the sending of Cuban doctors to work in other countries or medical care for foreigners on the island.

According to journalistic investigation, Mexican authorities paid more than 1.6 million dollars for just 172 scholarships for students of medical specialtiesof some 40 million that Havana could have received if the 1,600 scholarships initially planned for Mexican students had materialized.

Despite the controversy that arose in 2020, as a result of the first call for scholarships, Mexican authorities decided to keep the CONACYT program for Mexican students to study 13 medical specialties on the island.

According to the call, the Cuban Government will receive between 7,800 and 12,500 euros per month for each of the studentsaccording to the specialty they study: pathological anatomy, general surgery, hygiene and epidemiology, medical genetics, geriatrics, rehabilitation medicine, intensive medicine, internal medicine, pneumology, ophthalmology, clinical pathology, psychiatry, and traumatology and orthopedics.

The scholarship award will also cover $500 annual medical insurance.. The study time will be between three and four years, depending on the chosen specialty.

Candidates must be qualified doctors who have been selected in the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) and CONACYT will be in charge of the final selection process.. Upon accepting the scholarship, those chosen must commit to return to Mexico to work in the institutions and hospital services of the country.

Following the loss of several markets for its medical “missions”, especially in Latin America, Havana has sought other ways to earn resources through the commercialization of its health services.