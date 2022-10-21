Mexico: plan for Venezuelan migrants begins to bear fruit | News
CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) — A few days before the start of the new plan to manage the flow of Venezuelan migrants en route to the United States, the Mexican government said irregular crossings had been substantially reduced and conducted a joint deterrent exercise. with the Guatemalan government at one of the crossings with that country.
Arturo Rocha, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicated through Twitter that in recent days arrivals to the United States through the border with Mexico have been reduced by 90% and irregular crossings through the border had also decreased by 80%. Darién, the jungle that separates Colombia from Panama.
Under the new program, Washington will grant up to 24,000 temporary visas to Venezuelans who register online, have a sponsor in the United States, and enter the country by air. But, at the same time, he will expel back to Mexico those who arrive by land, which was where most of them crossed. So far it has returned more than 1,700 Venezuelans, according to the Mexican government.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.